Red Poppy Art House: January, 2018

As readers may have observed yesterday, it is not too soon to start thinking about concerts taking place at the beginning of the New Year. The Upcoming Events list on the Web site for the Red Poppy Art House already has two events scheduled for January. My guess is that many more will follow. However, the events that have already been posted are interesting enough to deserve this advanced heads-up notification. This page can then be updated as subsequent announcements arise; and the “shadow” Facebook site will be used to announce updates when they appear.
The Red Poppy is located in the Mission at 2698 Folsom Street on the southwest corner of 23rd Street. Tickets will be available only at the door. Both of the January shows listed thus far will begin at 7:30 p.m. Those who have not previously been to the Poppy need to know that it is a small space. It is almost always a good idea to be there when the doors open one half-hour before the performance is scheduled to begin. Here are the specifics for those two events:
Members of The Project: Sarah Michael, Daniel Berkman, Gary Haggerty, Peter Maund, and Diana Rowan (courtesy of the Red Poppy Art House)
Saturday, January 6: The Project is a quintet that explores Arabic, Turkish, Armenian, Eastern European, Celtic, Medieval, and West African music. The title of their program will be Stringed Instruments from Around the World. The performers are Daniel Berkman (percussion and 21-plucked-string West African kora), Gary Haggerty (oud and tarhu, both lute-like instruments), Peter Maund (percussion), Sarah Michael (tarhu and the zither-like qanun), and Diana Rowan (harps). Taking indigenous music as a point of departure, the group explores both unexpected approaches to instrumentation and original compositions. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $20 and $25.
Saturday, January 13: The following week will see a more conventional jazz quartet consisting of Darren Johnston on trumpet and Matt Renzi on woodwinds, with rhythm provided by Adam Shulman on piano and Eric Vogler on bass. The program, on the other hand, will be anything but conventional. Its title is Bye Bye Bartok – Reimagining Great Symphonic & Chamber Themes. The quartet will take themes by Johann Sebastian Bach, Béla Bartók, Erik Satie, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, and others. There will then be a second set of original compositions by the quartet members. This is likely to be an evening for those subscribing to my mantra that jazz is chamber music by other means. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $15 and $20.
