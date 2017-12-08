SFEMS to Continue Season with New Year’s Concert

Next month the San Francisco Early Music Society (SFEMS) will greet the new year with a program entitled Annus Novus: One Yeare Begins – Medieval Poetry, Music & Magic to Ring in the New Year. This program has been prepared by the women’s vocal ensemble Vajra Voices under the direction of Karen C. Clark. The other vocalists are Allison Zelles Lloyd, Amy Stuart Hunn, Cheryl Moore, Lindsey McLennan Burdick, Phoebe Jevtovic Rosquist and Celeste Winant.
The vocalists of Vajra Voices (courtesy of the San Francisco Early Music Society)
Instrumental accompaniment will be provided by Shira Kammen on vielle and harp and Kit Higginson on recorder and psaltry. Higginson will also be responsible for the “magic” side of the title in his role as jongleur. As might be guessed, most of the works to be performed will not have identified composers; but the program will also include works by Hildegard of Bingen, Pérotin, and Guillaume de Machaut.
The San Francisco performance of this program will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 7. The venue will be St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street. General admission will be $45 with discounted rates of $40.50 for seniors, $38.25 for SFEMS members, and $15 for students. A Web page has been created for online purchases of single tickets. This page displays a seating chart, which shows available seats with a special indication of those that are wheelchair accessible. In addition, because this is the first of four events remaining in the season, mini-subscriptions for three or more concerts are still available.
