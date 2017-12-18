The Bleeding Edge: 12/18/2017

Activities are winding down as the end of the year draws closer. As a result, the Bleeding Edge schedule is back on track, with only four events for this week, two of which are already on the books:
December 18: the final concert of the year at the Center for New Music
December 21: the final installment of the year in the LSG Creative Music Series
Specifics for the other two events are as follows:
Tuesday, December 19, 8 p.m., The Independent: This may be the first time that this venue has been identified as a Bleeding Edge site. It describes itself as an “intimate, no-frills music venue with a full bar that features indie & emerging acts.” This particular show will be a two-set evening featuring the Charlie Hunter Trio, led by Hunter on seven-string guitar. He will be joined by tenor saxophonist Rob Dixon and drummer Carter McLean. Vocalist and guitarist Silvana Estrada was supposed to join the trio for this month’s West Coast tour; but, sadly, she was denied a P3 entry visa as a “unique cultural performer.” The other set will be taken by DJ Harry Duncan, who currently produces In The Soul Kitchen, which airs every Sunday night on KCSM-FM.
Guitarist Charlie Hunter, courtesy of The Independent
The Independent is located in NoPa at 628 Divisadero Avenue. Admission will be $20 but only for those age 21 and over. Tickets may be purchased in advance online through a Ticketfly event page.
Wednesday, December 20, 8 p.m., Peacock Lounge: Because these events appear to be monthly, this should be the final four-set evening at this venue. Those sets will be taken by Michael Gendreau, the duo of Victoria Shen and Josh Thomas, the Vankmen duo, and Painting with Statue, which is the trio of Ryan King, Marissa Magik, and Jeff Hoffman. The Peacock Lounge is located in the Lower Haight at 552 Haight Street. Admission for all will be $5. Doors usually open at 7:45 p.m.
