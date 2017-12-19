Agape Hosts Schubert for groupmuse

Agape SF is a communal living facility based in a 6825-square-foot mansion in the Mission District. The building includes an elegant piano parlor, which includes a “resident” baby grand:
The Agape piano parlor (from the Agape SF Web site)
Recently, the Agape residents have been using this facility for concerts, which are arranged through groupmuse. The next of those concerts will be taking place tonight and will present a performance of Franz Schubert’s D. 804 (“Rosamunde”) string quartet in A minor. The quartet takes its name from a play by Helmina von Chézy for which Schubert composed incidental music; and the music for the third entr’acte became the theme for the set of variations in the quartet’s second movement. The performers will be violinists Luke Santonastaso and Laura Keller, violist Paula Karolak, and cellist Saul Richmond-Rakerd.
This performance will begin tonight, December 19, at 7:30 p.m. Those who wish to attend are advised to arrive between 7 p.m. and 7:20 p.m. to get a good seat. Admission will required a $10 minimum donation for the performers and a $3 reservation fee. Specifics are maintained on the groupmuse Web page through which reservations music be made. Those will reservations will be given the specific address of the mansion. Those who attend will be free to bring their own drinks. Also, for those for whom this is important, some of the Agape residents have cats.
