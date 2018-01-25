Readers may recall that the third artist to be featured in the San Francisco Performances (SFP) 2017–2018 Virtuosi Series was Jörg Widmann, returning in his joint capacity as clarinetist and composer. Due to an unexpected scheduling conflict, Widmann has had to cancel his entire United States tour, which was to include his appearance in Herbst Theatre on the evening of February 8, joined by pianist Gilles Vonsattel. This performance will not be rescheduled during the 2017–2018 season. Patrons who have purchased tickets will be contacted by SFP to exchange their tickets for another performance.
Thursday, January 25, 2018
SFP Virtuosi Series Widmann Recital Cancelled
Posted by Stephen Smoliar at 4:16 PM
Labels: chamber music, keyboard music, music
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment