Three Jazz Quintets in One Night at CMC

New jazz composers Dillon Vado, Erika Oba, and Ian Faquini (courtesy of the Community Music Center)
The title of the February installment of Jazz in the Neighborhood (JITN) at the Community Music Center (CMC) will be Power of Five: New Chamber Jazz for Quintets. In a single evening three separate combos will be making their respective San Francisco debuts. Guitarist Ian Faquini leads Quinteto Brasiliense, whose other members are Rebecca Kleinmann (flute) and Natalie Cressman (trombone) on the front line with rhythm provided by Scott Thompson on bass and Brian Rice on percussion. The Ends Meat’ Catastrophe Jazz Ensemble is led by Erika Oba alternating between piano and flute. Vocals are provided by Rachel Austin with Eli Maliwan on woodwinds, Chris Bastian on bass, and Daria Johnson on drums. Finally, drummer Dillon Vardo leads Never Weather. The front line for this group consists of trumpeter Josh Reed and Aaron Wolf playing different sizes of saxophone. The rest of the rhythm section consists of Justin Rock on guitar and Tyler Harlow on bass.
Each of these groups will be playing new works by its respective leader. For this occasion Oba will be presenting the premiere of her new chamber jazz suite Strange Moon, which was inspired by a celestial love story from Japanese folklore. As might be guessed, Faquini’s compositions reflect Brazilian rhythms and harmonies, while Vado’s compositions often encompass a broad spectrum of emotions in a single piece. The entire evening will serve to launch the Next Stage program, a platform upon which JITN plans to support professional musicians whose careers are just beginning.
Like past JITN programs, this concert will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, February 16. The performance will be held in the CMC Concert Hall. CMC is located in the Mission at 544 Capp Street, between Mission Street and South Van Ness Avenue and between 20th Street and 21st Street. Tickets will be sold at the door at prices of $20 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. Tickets may be purchased in advance (until the end of the day on February 15) for $18 through a CMC event page. Those wishing further information may call 415-826-2765.
No comments:
Post a Comment