The Bleeding Edge: 1/8/2018

Things are gradually getting back up to speed. Four of the events on this week’s BayImproviser Calendar have already been taken into account:
- January 8: Tonight’s Monday Make-Out at the Make Out Room was announced last week to avoid waiting until the last minute.
- January 11: Similarly, this week’s installment of the LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series has already been announced. However, the order of the sets has been changed. Howard Ryan will open to perform S N I C K E R S with live Internet connectivity to Sam Sharp in Minneapolis. He will be followed by Gabby Yi Wen’s all-electronics set; and Matt Carney’s “Silo Homes” will conclude the program.
- January 12: The first concert of the year at the Center for New Music (C4NM) will be Punk in Times of War.
- January 13: This will be the night that the Red Poppy Art House presents the jazz performance entitled Bye Bye Bartok – Reimagining Great Symphonic & Chamber Themes.
That leaves three other events for the week, one of which will overlap the C4NM concert:
Tuesday, January 9, 8 p.m., Gray Area: Once again Gray Area is offering a performance that has been “filtered out” by my aforementioned “finer mesh.” Ryoji Ikeda is both an electronic composer and a visual artist based in Japan. He is interested in the essential characteristics of sound itself, which means that he deals with frequencies at minute levels of specification. He is also interested in those frequencies that are beyond the range of human perception. He has developed his own mathematical methods the shape music in terms of both time and space.
In 2013 he released an album entitled supercodex. As he put it, the album explored the potential between “data of sound” and “sound of data.” Ikeda will visit Gray Area to give a live performance of material from the supercodex album. The title of the concert will be supercodex [live set].
The Gray Area Art And Technology Theater is located in the Mission at 2665 Mission Street. General admission will be $50 at the door. Tickets may be purchased in advance online, but only for a limited time, through an Eventbrite event page. Only those aged 18 or older will be admitted. Doors will open at 7 p.m.
Friday, January 12, 9 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: Drummer Allison Miller will be visiting from New York to perform as guest artist for a reunion of the “Reasons for Moving” trio. The members of this group are guitar iconoclast Fred Frith, saxophonist Larry Ochs (one of the founders of the Rova Saxophone Quartet), and trumpeter Darren Johnston. Bird & Beckett is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station for both Muni and BART. The collections of books and records are pretty impressive, so be prepared for the urge to buy something there! There is no charge for admission, but donations will be greatly appreciated.
Sunday, January 14, 7:30 p.m., Musicians Union Hall: This will be the first concert of the year in the Static Illusion Methodical Madness (SIMM) Series offered by Outsound Presents. The evening will consist of the usual format of two sets of inventive composition work. The first set will offer the first one-on-one duo performance by pianist Feona Lee Jones and drummer Moe! Staiano, working from a structured form that allows room for improvisations. They will be followed by the Peter Kuhn Quartet led by Kuhn on woodwinds. He will play with a rhythm section consisting of Chris Brown on piano, Scott Walton on bass, and Kjell Nordeson on percussion. The Musicians Union Hall is located at 116 9th Street, near the corner of Mission Street. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $10 and $20.
No comments:
Post a Comment