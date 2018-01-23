Red Poppy Announces First March Concert

Nick Hours and Katy Stephan (from their Red Poppy event page)
Plans are not yet fleshed out for the month of March at the Red Poppy Art House, but the first concert for that month has now been announced. The program, entitled Dreamy Nighttime Music & Visuals, will feature three vocalists. The evening will conclude with Katy Stephan, who accompanies herself at the piano. She likes to sing her own songs of contrast, sweet and salty and/or delicate and powerful. It should be no surprise that her music goes beyond concert settings. Her voice as been featured in major motion picture soundtracks, and she has created scores for dramatic productions, modern dance, and even the circus.
She will be preceded by two short consecutive sets taken by vocalist Nick Hours, who accompanies himself on guitar. His first set will be strictly acoustic; and he will be joined by another guitarist, Hamza Tayeb, and Holly Mead on cello. The second set will feature projected visuals against the acoustics of stronger beats coming from drummer Nate Toutjian. It will also offer vocal duet work when Hours is joined by vocalist Claire Gendler.
This concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 1. The Red Poppy is located in the Mission at 2698 Folsom Street on the southwest corner of 23rd Street. Tickets will be sold at the door on a sliding scale between $15 and $20 and may also be purchased in advance online through an Eventbrite event page. Given the demand for these concerts, it is likely that only a limited number of tickets will be available at the door. Remember, the Poppy is a small space. Even those who have purchased their tickets in advance should probably make it a point to be there when the doors open one half-hour before the performance is scheduled to begin.
