Danish String Quartet to Make SFP Debut

The members of the Danish String Quartet (courtesy of San Francisco Performances)
Next month will see the second of the four concerts being presented by the San Francisco Performances (SFP) Shenson Chamber Series. The program will mark the SFP debut of the Danish String Quartet, whose members are violinists Asbjørn Nørgaard and Rune Tonsgaard Sørensen, violist Fredrik Schøyen Sjölin, and cellist Frederik Øland. They have chosen to frame their appearance with major string quartets from the twentieth and nineteenth centuries. They will begin with Béla Bartók’s first quartet (Opus 7 in A minor), which he completed in 1909. The program will conclude with a string quartet by Ludwig van Beethoven written almost exactly 100 years earlier, the first (in F major) of the three Opus 59 quartets that the composer wrote in 1806 for Count Andreas Razumovsky. However, what will make this evening different from “just another string quartet recital” is that, between these two selections, the group will fill out the rest of the program by performing their arrangements of folk music from the Nordic countries.
This concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, February 19. As with all Shenson Chamber Series concerts, the venue will be Herbst Theatre. The entrance to Herbst is the the main entrance to the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, located on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. The venue is excellent for public transportation, since that corner has Muni bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel. Ticket prices are $65 for premium seating in the Orchestra and the front and center of the Dress Circle, $55 for the Side Boxes, the center rear of the Dress Circle, and the remainder of the Orchestra, and $40 for the remainder of the Dress Circle and the Balcony. Tickets may be purchased in advance online through a City Box Office event page.
