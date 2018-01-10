Red Poppy Art House: First Half of February, 2018

Things are beginning to ramp up for next month at the Red Poppy Art House. As of this writing, only three events have been listed for the first half of next month; but it is not too early to start making save-the-date plans, particularly since February is shaping up to be a very busy month. Therefore, I have decided to limit this article to plans for the first half of the month; and, if any additional concerts are added within that span, I shall update this article, using my “shadow” Facebook site to notify readers when those updates appear.
The Red Poppy is located in the Mission at 2698 Folsom Street on the southwest corner of 23rd Street. Tickets are now being sold in advance online through Eventbrite. As a result, the dates provided below will be hyperlinked to the Eventbrite event pages for purchasing tickets. Given the demand for these concerts, it is likely that only a limited number of tickets will be available at the door. Remember, the Poppy is a small space. Even those who have purchased their tickets in advance should probably make it a point to be there when the doors open one half-hour before the performance is scheduled to begin. Here are the specifics for those three events that have been posted thus far:
Friday, February 2, 8 p.m.: Visiting from Brooklyn (New York), gina Breedlove describes herself as “a singer, songwriter, sound healer, and medicine woman.” Her style is predominantly a mix of folk and soul but with undertones of Red Dirt blues, which first emerged on Red Dirt Records in 1972. She will perform with a rhythm section consisting of Julie Wolf on piano and Ruth Price on percussion. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $20 and $25.
All the members of Taraf de Akácfa (courtesy of the Red Poppy Art House)
Thursday, February 8, 7:30 p.m.: The geographical focus will shift from “blues country” to Eastern Europe with a visit by Taraf de Akácfa, which is based in Budapest. This is a six-piece ensemble with a repertoire that encompasses Macedonia, Bulgaria, Romania, and Transylvania. As of this writing, only five of the six instrumentalists will be making the tour. These will be Lulu de la Rue (violin), Johannes Olsson (accordion), Ion Curteanu (cimbalom), Isaac Misri (guitar), and Ábel Dénes (bass). Admission will be on a sliding scale between $15 and $20.
Saturday, February 10, 7:30 p.m.: For straight-ahead jazz, Mark Zaleski will be visiting from Boston, bringing both alto and soprano saxophones. He is calling his concert High-Energy Jazz, and he will be using it to celebrate the release of his second album, Days, Months, Years. His rhythm section will consist of Malcolm Campbell on piano, Doug Stewart on bass, and Colin McDaniel on drums. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $15 and $20.
