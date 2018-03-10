Noontime Concerts to Host Chopin-Liszt Recital

Yesterday this site announced the next concert that MUSA would be giving in the Noontime Concerts series. Another offering worth considering will take place this coming Tuesday in this regular offering of events that calls itself “San Francisco’s Musical Lunch Break.” The occasion will be the latest visit to the Bay Area by Hungarian pianist Péter Tóth. Tóth has been a frequent visitor and has given several recitals in the Old First Concerts series since 2007.
Hungarian pianist Péter Tóth (from the Noontime Concerts event page)
He has prepared a program that will be divided between Frédéric Chopin and Franz Liszt. His Chopin selections will be the first (in C-sharp minor) of the two Opus 26 polonaises followed by the three Opus 15 nocturnes, in the keys of F major, F-sharp major, and G minor, respectively. The Liszt portion will begin with the B minor ballade and the second Hungarian rhapsody. They will be followed by the first (Swiss) “year” from the Années de pèlerinage (years of pilgrimage) collection.
This performance will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 13. As always, these concerts will take place at Old Saint Mary’s Cathedral in Chinatown. The cathedral is located at 660 California Street, on the northeast corner of Grant Street. There is no charge for admission, but this concert series relies heavily on donations to continue offering its weekly programs.
No comments:
Post a Comment