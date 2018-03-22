Wild Rumpus at SFCM Tomorrow

The Wild Rumpus ensemble (from their Web site)
It would appear that Wild Rumpus has slipped off of my radar for about over a year. Therefore, I must apologize for this being a last-minute announcement. This ambitious ensemble that focuses heavily in new and recent works by emerging composers will be giving their next program tomorrow. The title of the program will be Mission: Ammonia, which is also the title of the composition by co-founder Dan VanHassel, which will conclude the program.
“Mission: Ammonia” is a monodrama scored for soprano and seven instruments: flute, trombone, violin, bass, electric guitar, piano, and percussion. The libretto by Jesse Rimler involves an American woman traveling to the distant planet Ammonia to promote sales of a new cleaning product. This deliberately warped view of contemporary life will also be found in Missy Mazzoli’s “Magic with Everyday Objects,” although hers is a strictly instrumental work scored for flute, clarinet, piano, electric guitar, and bass. The two opening selections will involve electronic accompaniment of a solo instrument. That instrument is a bass in Angélica Negrón’s “La Isla Sacra,” which is influenced by music from two different islands, Bali and Puerto Rico. In Daniel Wohl’s “Kin,” on the other hand, the electronics serve to complement virtuoso percussion work.
This program will begin at 8 p.m. tomorrow evening, Friday, March 23. The performance will take place at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM). SFCM is located at 50 Oak Street, a short walk from the Van Ness Muni station. General admission will be $20 with a $15 rate for students and the underemployed. Tickets may be purchased in advance online from a Brown Paper Tickets event page.
