Scarfe Plans House Concerts for March and April

Pianist Ian Scarfe is continuing to bring stimulating chamber music to San Francisco by using house concerts as his vehicle. Both this month and the next will see him giving two duo recitals, one with cello and one with violin. Full details have not yet been announced. However, information about dates and places may be sufficient as save-the-date notices for many readers. Here are the specifics:
Wednesday, March 7, 7 p.m.: Once again Scarfe is returning to the Marina to present a concert under the auspices of groupmuse. This will be the duo recital with cello; and Scarfe will be joined by his fellow student from his days at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM), Charles Akert. The featured work to be performed will be Ludwig van Beethoven’s Opus 69 sonata in A major. There is a bit of uncertainty about the rest of the program. The Web page for this event lists Elliott Carter, Gabriel Fauré, and Heitor Villa-Lobos; but a communication that I received from Scarfe names Felix Mendelssohn and Claude Debussy instead.
The venue will be a home in the Marina overlooking both Fort Mason and the Golden Gate Bridge. Admission will require a $10 minimum donation for the performers and a $3 registration fee. Specifics are maintained on the groupmuse Web page through which reservations must be made. Those who attend will be invited to bring a bottle of wine or snacks to share with other guests. Note that this venue is not wheelchair-accessible.
Thursday, April 12, 6:30 p.m.: Scarfe’s duo partner for the second concert will be another fellow student from SFCM, violinist Philip Brezina. Brezina will host this performance at his own house in the Castro, which is located at 51 Ford Street. Details have not yet been finalized. However, the performance will last roughly one hour, featuring a sonata by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and a selection of short pieces. Admission will be $22.50, and tickets may be purchased online through a Brown Paper Tickets event page.
