2018 Feast of the Assumption at Church of the Advent

Musicians performing in front of Titian’s Assumption of the Virgin on the high altar of the Frari church in Venice (photograph by Ornella Carnio Oficina Musicum, from Wikimedia Commons, public domain)
The annual celebration of the Feast of the Assumption at the Church of the Advent of Christ the King with music by resident choir Schola Adventus will take place this coming Wednesday. This feast commemorates the end the the earthly life of the Virgin Mary and the taking (assumptio in Latin) of her body into Heaven. The service will consist of a Procession and High Mass. The Celebrant will be Father Paul Allick, and the Preacher will be Father Rod Thompson.
The music for the service has been selected by Director of Music Paul Ellison. Schola Adventus is currently on vacation, but they will return for this particularly solemn occasion. The Ordinary of the Mass will involve the singing of Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina’s six voice setting Missa Assumpta est Maria. The service will also include music by Michel Corrette, Franz Liszt, Robert Parsons, John Tavener, and Healey Willan. Specifics have not yet been provided, but at past Assumption services Ellison’s selection of the postlude from the organ has been Corrette’s setting of the Magnificat canticle in the third and fourth tones. Similarly, music for past such services has included Parsons’ setting of the “Ave Maria” and John Taverner’s “Hymn for the Dormition of the Virgin Mary.”
The Church of the Advent of Christ the King is located at 261 Fell Street, between Franklin Street and Gough Street. The entry is diagonally across the street from the SFJAZZ Center. This is an inclusive parish of the Episcopal Church in the Anglo-Catholic tradition. The service will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 15. A festive reception will follow the service in Lathrop Hall. Those wishing further information may call 415-431-0454.
