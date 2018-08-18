SFEMF Announces Schedule for 19th Season

logo for the San Francisco Electronic Music Festival Web site
A Web site has now been set up for the schedule for nineteenth annual season of the San Francisco Electronic Music Festival (SFEMF). As was the case last year, the festival will run for three days, featuring three evening concerts at the Brava Theater Center. All concerts will begin at 8 p.m. and will consist of three sets. Performers for each of the three dates have been planned as follows:
Friday, September 7: the duo of Robert Aiki and Aubrey Lowe, Sally Decker, Collin McKelvey
Saturday, September 8: Yasunao Tone, Vanessa Rossetto, Glochids
Sunday, September 9: Kassel Jaeger, Attilio Novellino, OMMO
The Brava Theater Center is located at 2781 24th Street at the corner of York Street. Single tickets for each of the three concerts are $17 with a $12 student rate. There is also a $30 “Generous” rate that will include a contribution to support continued SFEMF activities. All single tickets will be available for purchase online from a single Brown Paper Tickets event page with a pull-down menu for selecting the date. A second event page has been created for a Full Festival Pass for admission to all three concerts at the discounted rate of $42.
As was the case last year, there will also be a free special event hosted by Adobe Books. Leila Abdul-Rauf will be featured at an afternoon reception to celebrate the release of her latest album. The reception will begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 8; and there will be live music at 4 p.m. Adobe Books is located at 3130 24th Street, which is only a few blocks to the west of the Brava Theater Center.
No comments:
Post a Comment