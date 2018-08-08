San Francisco Conservatory of Music: October, 2018

For those making plans for the 2018–2019 season, this site will follow up on its summary of September activities at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM) by moving on to October. Unless otherwise specified, all events will be free of charge. Reservations will not be required, but they are often recommended. In that latter case there will be a hyperlink to the appropriate Google Forms Web page for making the reservation.
The SFCM building is located at 50 Oak Street, between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street, a short walk from the Van Ness Muni Station. Readers are encouraged to consult the Performance Calendar Web page at the SFCM Web site for the most up-to-date information about any of these offerings. Here is a chronological listing of events likely to be of interest to serious and attentive listeners:
Monday, October 1, 7:30 p.m., Recital Hall: The first Faculty Artist Series concert of the month will be presented by cellist Jean-Michel Fonteneau. His program will feature “Cosmology,” composed for solo cello and pre-recorded electronics by alumnus Nicholas Denton-Protasck (Class of ’17). This will be preceded by two other recent solo cello pieces by European composers, “Spins and Spells” (Kaija Saariaho) and “Attracteurs étranges” (Tristian Murail). The program will begin with one of Domenico Gabrielli’s ricercars for solo cello; and it will conclude with Henri Dutilleux’ string quartet “Ainsi la nuit.” Both violinists will be Class of ’19 students, Maria van der Sloot and Samuel Weiser. Dimitri Murrath will be the violist. Reservations are recommended and may be arranged through a Google Forms Web page.
Sunday, October 7, 4 p.m., Recital Hall: Corey Jamason will continue his celebration of this ragtime anniversary year with a program entitled Everybody’s Doin’ It Now. This will be a program of ragtime song on Broadway by composers such as Irving Berlin, Louis A. Hirsch, and Jerome Kern. The performing ensemble will be the Theatre Comique, which Jamason co-directs with Eric Davis. Vocal soloists will be two alumni from the Class of ’04, mezzo Katherine Growdon and tenor Brian Thorsett. Jamason will accompany at the piano. Reservations are recommended and may be arranged through a Google Forms Web page.
Friday, October 12, 7:30 p.m., Recital Hall: Music for Food will be a special event at which faculty, students, and alumni join together for a performance that benefits the community, combating hunger and providing support for people in need. The program will include a reprise of the Dutilleux quartet with the same personnel. It will be preceded by the (original) string sextet version of Arnold Schoenberg’s Opus 4, “Verklärte Nacht.” The performers will be violinists Ian Swensen and Joseph Maile (Class of ’12), violists Paul Hersh and Pei-Ling Lin (Class of ’12), and cellists Bonnie Hampton and Jeremiah Shaw. (Maile, Lin, and Shaw are all members of the Telegraph Quartet, which is continuing its SFCM residency.) Reservations are recommended and may be arranged through a Google Forms Web page. While the concert is free, a $10 donation is suggested.
Monday, October 15, 7:30 p.m., Recital Hall: Unless I am mistaken, this will be the first Faculty Artist Series concert based on the Roots, Jazz, and American Music program. The pianist will be Simon Rowe, who is the Executive Director; and he will be joined by faculty saxophonist Jason Hainsworth. They will present an evening of jazz standards and originals. Reservations are recommended and may be arranged through a Google Forms Web page.
Thursday, October 18, 7:30 p.m., Recital Hall: This will be violinist David McCarroll’s Artist Residency Concert. The program will include two duo compositions for violin and piano, Claude Debussy’s sonata and Anton Webern’s Opus 7 set of four pieces. The other two selections will be chamber music for strings, Joseph Haydn’s Hoboken III/81 (the first of the two Opus 77 string quartets) and Felix Mendelssohn’s Opus 87 (second) quintet. Reservations are recommended and may be arranged through a Google Forms Web page.
Friday, October 19, and Saturday, October 20, 7:30 p.m., Concert Hall: Visiting conductor James Ross will lead the first SFCM Orchestra concert of the season. The first half of the program will present two markedly different compositions from the twentieth century, Witold Lutosławski’s set of symphonic variations and the second piece that Samuel Barber called an “Essay for Orchestra.” The second half of the program will consist entirely of Johannes Brahms’ Opus 68 (first) symphony in C minor. General admission for both performances will be $20, with a $15 rate for seniors, students, and SFCM Members. Tickets may be purchased online through separate Click4Tix Web pages for Friday and Saturday.
Sunday, October 21, 2 p.m., Recital Hall: The final Faculty Artist Series concert of the month will be taken by violist Murrath, who is also Co-Chair of Strings and Piano Chamber Music. He will be accompanied by pianist Hyeyeon Park in a program of two sonatas. The first of these will be by Sean Hickey, and it will be receiving its world premiere. The second half of the program will be devoted to the viola sonata by György Ligeti. Reservations are recommended and may be arranged through a Google Forms Web page.
Monday, October 22, 7:30 p.m., Concert Hall: The Bay Brass, the cooperative of brass players from leading performing organizations in the Bay Area, will make a return visit to SFCM. Program details have not yet been announced. Reservations are recommended and may be arranged through a Google Forms Web page.
No comments:
Post a Comment