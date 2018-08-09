Red Poppy Art House: September, 2018

Usually, I wait until roughly a week before the end of the month before taking stock of the performances planned by the Red Poppy Art House for the next month. However, as readers have observed, September is the month when many performing arts organizations begin their respective seasons; so the month, taken as a whole, tends to be a very busy time of the year. As of today, only three concerts in September are on the Upcoming Events Web page; but by now readers should be used to the fact that this Web page will grow incrementally as more information becomes available. As usual I shall use my Facebook shadow site to provide notification of any changes to this Web page. To review the basics, the Red Poppy is located in the Mission at 2698 Folsom Street on the southwest corner of 23rd Street. Unless stated otherwise, tickets will be available in advance online through Eventbrite. As a result, the dates provided below will be hyperlinked to the Eventbrite event pages for purchasing tickets.
Given the demand for these concerts, it is often the case that only a limited number of tickets will be available at the door. Remember, the Poppy is a small space. Even those who have purchased their tickets in advance should probably make it a point to be there when the doors open one half-hour before the performance is scheduled to begin. Here are the specifics for the currently planned events:
Sunday, September 2, 7:30 p.m.: The month will begin with a pair of fiddle-guitar duos, both of which have developed a repertoire of traditional Irish music. Adam Agee (fiddle) and Jon Sousa (guitar) will be using the occasion to celebrate the release of their second duo album, Ceol na gCarad, which translates as “music of friendship.” The second duo will consist of Adrianna Ciccone on fiddle and Colin Cotter on guitar. Thus far there is no word on whether the two duos will also join up for four-way jamming; but my guess is that such shared music-making will be likely. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $15 and $20.
Thursday, September 6, 7:30 p.m.: Bassist and composer Petros Klampanis will lead a trio whose other members are Julian Shore on piano and Ofri Nehemya on drums. He describes his music as “Mediterranean jazz;” and it is based on folk influences from both the Mediterranean and the Balkans. He also draws upon both the classical and pop repertoires as sources of influence. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $20 and $25.
Friday, September 7, 7 p.m.: Violinist Evan Price, who has performed with both the Turtle Island Quartet and the Hot Club of San Francisco, will team up with Ultrafaux, an acoustic trio based in Baltimore. That trio consists of two guitarists, Michael Joseph Harris and Sami Arefin, joined by bass player Zach Serlet. To call Ultrafaux an eclectic combo would be the height of understatement. Their original compositions are inspired by Balkan folk, bebop, swing, French musette, and Brazilian choro. If that were not enough, the quartet will add manouche to the mix with special arrangements of music by Django Reinhardt and Stéphane Grappelli. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $20 and $25.
No comments:
Post a Comment