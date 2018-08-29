Outsound Presents to Launch 2018–2019 Season

courtesy of Outsound Presents
Outsound Presents has not yet finalized its plans for next month. However, September will begin with representative concerts in both the LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series events on Thursday evenings and the Static Illusion Methodical Madness (SIMM) Series concerts held at the Musicians Union Hall on Sunday evenings. Thus, it seemed appropriate to “jump the gun” on Bleeding Edge announcements for those already starting to plan their time after Labor Day.
The overall theme, so to speak, of the LSG Series is free improvisation. The first offering of the new season will consists of two sets. The opening set will feature a quartet called the Bamboo Skin 4-tet, which combines two saxophonists, John Vaughan and Brandon Evans, with two drummers, Mark Pino and Tim Orr. The performance will begin at 8:15 p.m. on September 6. LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street; and admission will be on the usual sliding scale between $8 and $15.
SIMM Series concerts also tend to follow a two-set format. However, the performances are usually of composed works, which may (or may not) involve elements of indeterminacy and/or improvisation as part of the performance. The first set for the new season will be given by the Ric Louchard Trio, led by pianist Louchard. He will be joined by John Worley on both trumpet and flugelhorn and Dan Magay on saxophones and flute. The second set will feature SIMM regular Bill Noertker, who plays bass in his ensemble, which he calls Noertker’s Moxie. Noertker tends to develop large-scale compositions, which he then introduces section-by-section at his SIMM appearances. The season will open with the first part, entitled “Amor Fati,” of a new project entitled Tricycle. The other members of Noertker’s Moxie for this performance will be Annelise Zamula on alto saxophone and flute, Brett Carson on piano, and Jordan Glenn on drums.
This performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on September 9. The Musicians Union Hall is located at 116 9th Street, near the corner of Mission Street. Admission is usually on a sliding scale between $10 and $20.
