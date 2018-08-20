The Bleeding Edge: 8/20/2018

After another week of adventurous offerings that were already “on the books,” The Bleeding Edge is back with a relatively balanced summary of new announcements with previously noted activities for the coming week. Nevertheless, the overall schedule is a relatively modest one. The organizations responsible for events already reported are Outsound Presents, with both Luggage Store Gallery and Static Illusion Methodical Madness (SIMM) Series concerts taking place, and the Center for New Music. That leaves two additional events that need to be taken into account as follows:
Friday, August 24, 9 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: By my records, the last time I reported on the Trance Mission Duo of local clarinetist Beth Custer and didgeridoo master Stephen Kent, they were playing at the Red Poppy Art House. This week they will be the performers at the next two-hour “late show” concert at Bird & Beckett. As usual, Custer will be playing all sizes of clarinets, while Kent will alternate his didgeridoo work with percussion and his playing the cello in the style of the African sintir.
Bird & Beckett is located at 653 Chenery Street, which is a short walk from the Glen Park station for both Muni and BART. Notwithstanding the work on the Twin Peaks tunnel, this is a reasonably accessible site. (Those coming from the Civic Center will be able to avoid the tunnel entirely.) There will be a cover charge of $15 at the door for admission with a rate of $5 for students, musicians, and others with low income. There will also be a special $10 charge for those who are “merely curious.”
Sunday, August 26, 6:30 p.m., Chinese Culture Center of San Francisco: This will be a lecture-demonstration of sorts dealing with the state of experimental music in China. The lecture will be delivered by Gabby Wen, whose own music-making involves modular synthesizer, homemade electronics, field recordings, guqin (seven-string Chinese zither), found objects, her own body, and software. She is both composer and improviser, and she will be performing with Yan Jun, who has similar interests in improvised and experimental music and is based in Beijing. He is also a poet and cultural critic.
The Chinese Culture Center is located on the third floor of the Hilton Hotel in Chinatown at 750 Kearny Street. A donation of $10 is suggested. The doors will open at 6 p.m.
No comments:
Post a Comment