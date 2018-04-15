Red Poppy Art House: May, 2018

There are now enough listings for May on the Upcoming Events Web page of the Web site for the Red Poppy Art House to warrant providing advance notice for those with eclectic tastes. As usual, word about any additional May gigs will be added to this page as news becomes available; and, engaging the same strategy applied to announcements about the Center for New Music, my Facebook shadow site will provide notification of any increments after they have been added. The Red Poppy is located in the Mission at 2698 Folsom Street on the southwest corner of 23rd Street. Unless stated otherwise, tickets will be available in advance online through Eventbrite. As a result, the dates provided below will be hyperlinked to the Eventbrite event pages for purchasing tickets.
Given the demand for these concerts, it is likely that only a limited number of tickets will be available at the door. Remember, the Poppy is a small space. Even those who have purchased their tickets in advance should probably make it a point to be there when the doors open one half-hour before the performance is scheduled to begin. Here are the specifics for those events that have been posted thus far:
Thursday, May 3, 7:30 p.m.: Saxophonist Andrew Dixon will showcase music from his debut album, East Oakland Run Down. Dixon has been strongly influenced by the adventurous turn that jazz took when things started getting crazy in the Sixties. Those influences include the late works of John Coltrane and the recordings released by Miles Davis during the Seventies. His backup will be provided by the quartet of Dahveed Behroozi on piano, Giulio Cetto on bass, Mike Quigg on drums, and Justin Rock on guitar. He will be preceded by an opening solo set by pianist and composer Julie Moon. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $15 and $20.
Friday, May 4, 8 p.m.: Cellist Jacob Szekely was born in Brooklyn (New York). Growing up in a musical family, his earliest studies began when he was three years old. However, it was only after the family moved to Lexington, Kentucky that he had his first exposure to improvisation, initially through bluegrass. He leads a jazz trio whose other members are Dennis Hamm on a variety of different keyboards (including acoustic piano) and Gene Coye on drums. Their performances reflect influences from classical, jazz, funk, rock, and Indian music. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $15 and $20.
Saturday, May 5, 7:30 p.m.: Vocalist Lavay Smith will bring her Red Hot Skillet Lickers to the Poppy for an evening of classic jazz and blues. She commands a prodigious repertoire that focuses on the first half of the twentieth century but also includes her own compositions. Her vocal style reflects the influences of the likes of Billie Holiday, Dinah Washington, Bessie Smith, and Little Esther Phillips. She usually performs with a seven-piece band; but those resources will be scaled down to accommodate the Poppy’s more intimate space. The Skillet Lickers that will perform will be trombonist Danny Armstrong (who also contributes to the vocal work), Rob Barics on reeds, Ron Belcher on bass, and Chris Siebert on piano. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $20 and $25.
Thursday, May 10, 7:30 p.m.: The acoustic duo of vocalist Jenna Mammina and guitarist Rolf Sturm will present an evening of jazz and pop standards including selections from their two recordings. However, they have also been known to make up new material on the spot, sometimes with audience assistance. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $15 and $20.
Saturday, May 12, 7:30 p.m.: Local clarinetist Beth Custer will join forces with Stephen Kent, who specializes in didgeridoo. When they perform together, they call themselves the Trance Mission Duo, specializing in trance dance music with global jazz influences. Both of them also provide percussion and vocal work; and Kent’s contributions include playing the cello in the style of the African sintir, a three-stringed variant of the lute. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $20 and $25.
Sunday, May 13, 7:30 p.m.: If Szekely’s performances reflect a chamber music approach to jazz, then Ashley Broder takes a similar stance towards the folk repertoire. Playing mandolin (both acoustic and electric), she leads a trio whose other members are Ben Schreiber on fiddle and Aria DiSalvo on cello. She also augments the group’s traditional repertoire with her own original compositions. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $15 and $20.
Friday, May 18, 7 p.m.: This will be the next tango evening on the Poppy’s schedule. Music will be provided by Pablo Estigarribia on piano and Adrian Jost on bandoneon. This is the first time these musicians are touring together, and their repertoire includes original compositions as well as tango classics. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $20 and $25.
Saturday, May 19, 7:30 p.m.: The return of tango will be followed by the next program of music with origins in the Balkans. Édessa is a Balkan dance band, whose members are George Chittenden (clarinet and guitar), Ari Langer (violin), Lise Liepman (cimbalom and accordion), Sean Tergis (percussion), and Ezgi Kurt (vocals). Their repertoire extends beyond the Balkans to include also music from Turkey and Armenia. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $15 and $20.
Thursday, May 24, 7 p.m.: Sam Reider began as a jazz pianist, but his interests then turned to bluegrass and the accordion. He now leads a ground called Sam Reider and the Human Hands, whose other members are Alex Hargreaves on violin, Dominick Leslie on mandolin, Roy Williams on guitar, and Dave Speranza on bass. Their program will celebrate the West Coast release of their debut record, Too Hot to Sleep. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $20 and $25.
Sunday, May 27, 2 p.m.: This will be the next installment of the free Monthly Community Rumba, with music provided by Rumberos de Radio Habana. While this is a free event, donations are warmly accepted. All donated money goes to the performing musicians, and a recommended amount is between $5 and $10.
