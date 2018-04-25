Edward Simon to Showcase New Album at CMC

Edward Simon (photograph by Scott Chernis, from the Jazz in the Neighborhood Tickets Web page)
Readers may recall that this past Sunday this site provided an article about the latest album led by Venezuelan-born jazz pianist Edward Simon, entitled Sorrows and Triumphs. Those who prefer the spontaneity of jazz being performed to any recorded account (even those taken from a performance setting) will be happy to know that Simon will be the featured artist in next month’s Jazz in the Neighborhood event at the Community Music Center (CMC). He may well use this occasion to showcase some of the tracks from Sorrows and Triumphs. Even for those who have come to know this recording, the occasion promises to offer a fresh account. For this performance Simon will lead a trio, whose other members will be Peter Barshay on bass and Alan Hall on drums, neither of whom contributed to the recording of the album.
This performance will take place in the CMC Concert Hall, which is located in the Mission at 544 Capp Street, between Mission Street and South Van Ness Avenue and between 20th Street and 21st Street. The performance will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 18. Tickets will be sold at the door at prices of $20 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. Tickets may be purchased in advance through a hyperlink on the Jazz in the Neighborhood Tickets Web page. Those wishing further information may call 514-647-6015.
