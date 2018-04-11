Ypsmael to Play Three SF Gigs Next Week

Ypsmael in performance in Brooklyn in 2013 (photograph by Jessie Kleitman, from the Ypsmael Web site)
Ypsmael is an electroacoustic performance project that has been around for about two decades. He gave his first performances in England, and most shows have been in Europe. His current base is in southern Germany. However, they are spending most of this month touring the Pacific Coast states; and their tour schedule will take them to San Francisco next week. They have booked three performances on three successive nights, sharing the stage with many of the “usual suspects” that readers have tended to encounter on this site. Specifics are as follows:
Tuesday, April 17, 8 p.m., The Bindery: To accommodate Ypsmael’s schedule, the monthly Experimental Music Night series will hold its April installment on a Tuesday, rather than the usual Wednesday slot. They will share the stage with electronic music composer Silvia A. Matheus. Matheus has been active in this domain since the early Eighties. She acquired her initial composition training in São Paulo, Brazil, but then moved to the United States to continue her training in the Bay Area at both Mills College and the Center for New Music and Acoustic Technologies at the University of California at Berkeley. The other performances at this concert will be by Kadet Khune and Collander, both based in the Bay Area.
The Bindery is located in Haight-Ashbury at 1727 Haight Street. Doors will open at 7:45 p.m. Admission will be $5.
Wednesday, April 18, 7:30 p.m., Canessa Gallery: Since the April offering in the Composers in Performance Series curated by the Meridian Gallery took place a week ago, Ypsmael will be featured in a special “bonus” concert. This special event was convened to accommodate two visiting acts. Ypsmael will share the stage with Boston-based violinist Morgan Evans-Weller. There will be two additional sets of “local talent.” One of those sets will be a sound art project by Larnie Fox and his wife Bodil. The other will be a quartet improvisation that will bring together cellist Theresa Wong, multi-instrumentalist Kanoko Nishi-Smith, percussionist Jacob Felix Heule, and electronic musician and trumpeter Tom Djll. The Canessa Gallery is located at 708 Montgomery Street, right on the “border” between the Financial District and North Beach. Admission is between $5 and $20, payable at the door and/or collected between sets.
Thursday, April 19, 8 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery (LSG): It has not yet been announced what other group(s) will be performing with Ypsmael in the weekly LSG Creative Music Series concert; and this site will try to account for those details when they become available. LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street; and admission is on a sliding scale between $8 and $15.
Afterthought: Regular readers may have noticed the absence of a Bleeding Edge column this week. I use that column to filter out San Francisco events from the weekly Calendar I receive through electronic mail from BayImproviser. Since much of that calendar information finds it way to this site before the relevant week, I have been less assiduous in tracking my mailings. The lapse may just be a glitch, in which case things will get back on track next week. Otherwise, I shall continue to make sure that the more adventurous events get due credit through other sources of information.
