Circadian String Quartet to Return to O1C

Readers may recall that the Circadian String Quartet (CSQ), consisting of violinists Sarah Wood and David Ryther, violist Omid Assadi, and cellist David Wishnia, made a deep (and decidedly positive) impression when they gave an Old First Concerts (O1C) recital at the Old First Presbyterian Church in September of 2016. The title of the program was The Sound and the Fury: The Rite of Spring Re-imagined; and the major work was Ryther’s transcription of the first part of Igor Stravinsky’s score for the ballet “The Rite of Spring,” choreographed by Vaslav Nijinsky for Sergei Diaghilev’s Ballets Russes. Since that time Ryther has completed his arrangement, which requires members of the quartet also playing a few percussion instruments, to account for the entire ballet score.
from YouTube
Later this month CSQ will return to O1C to perform Ryther’s arrangement in its entirety. This time the title of the program will be Mystic Circles, a reference to one of the opening sections of the second part of Stravinsky’s score. That title is intended to convey that the program, as a whole, will explore the mysteries of love, paganism, and sacrifice. This will include establishing a context for Stravinsky through the performance of several Russian folk songs. Folk singer Lily Storm will present these selections, joining CSQ in further arrangements by Ryther. There will also be two pieces by Sahba Aminikia, “The Weight of the World” (written on a CSQ commission) and “Winter’s Leaving.” The remaining musical selection will be the string quartet by Reza Vali numbered as “11B.” However, master storyteller Nickolaus Hohmann will also contribute to this eclectic evening.
Unfortunately, Wood will not be able to perform at this concert; so the first violin chair will be taken by Monika Gruber.
This performance will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 13. The Old First Presbyterian Church is located at 1751 Sacramento Street on the southeast corner of Van Ness Avenue. If purchased in advance online from an O1C event page, general admission will be $23 with a discounted rate of $18 for seniors aged 65 or older. Tickets for full-time students showing valid identification will be $5; and children aged twelve and under will be admitted for free. There is also a discount available for those parking at the Old First Parking Garage at 1725 Sacramento Street, just up the street from the church.
