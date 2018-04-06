Plans for Fourth Kronos “Hometown” Festival

Kronos Quartet and Trio Da Kali (photograph by Jay Blakesberg, courtesy of Kronos)
The end of this month will see the fourth annual “hometown” festival to be presented by the Kronos Quartet (violinists David Harrington and John Sherba, violist Hank Dutt, and cellist Sunny Yang). Once again the event will be a “long weekend” running from Thursday through Saturday. Also, there will again be an artist-in-residence, this time the multi-instrumentalist David Coulter. However, this time there will not be any “thematic subtitle;” so the event will be called simply KRONOS FESTIVAL 2018. All performances will take place at the SFJAZZ Center, both in the Robert N. Miner Auditorium and the Joe Henderson Lab.
As was the case last year, there will be six events distributed across the three days of the festival. All ticketing will be handled by the SFJAZZ Center on a performance-by-performance basis. Here is a basic summary of the six events, each with two hyperlinks, one on the date and time for further details and one on ticket pricing for online purchasing:
Thursday, April 26, 7:30 p.m.: Kronos Quartet with David Coulter and guests Mahsa Vahdat, CocoRosie and Zakir Hussain
Friday, April 27, 7:30 p.m.: Kronos Quartet with David Coulter and guests Trio Da Kali and Jolie Holland, plus a special appearance by Ruth Asawa San Francisco School of the Arts’ Dragon String Quartet
Saturday, April 28, 11 a.m.: Family Concert / “Around the World with Kronos”
Saturday, April 28, 2 p.m.: Amaranth Quartet Plays Kronos’ Fifty for the Future
Saturday, April 28, 5 p.m.: David Coulter & Friends
Saturday, April 28, 7:30 p.m.: Kronos Quartet with David Coulter and guests San Francisco Girls Chorus and Vân-Ánh Võ
The SFJAZZ Center is located at 201 Franklin Street, on the northwest corner of Fell Street. Both Saturday afternoon concerts will be performed in the Joe Henderson Lab, where seating will be general admission. Tickets for all other events will be for reserved seating in Miner Auditorium.. Tickets may also be purchased by calling 866-920-5299 or by visiting the Box Office on the ground floor of the SFJAZZ Center.
