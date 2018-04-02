The Bleeding Edge: 4/2/2018

This is shaping up to be a busy week. The only events previously taken into account are the Thursday and Saturday concerts at the Center for New Music. Specifics for the remaining events, a few of which will be overlapping, are as follows:
Wednesday, April 4, 7:30 p.m., Canessa Gallery: The April offering in the Composers in Performance Series curated by the Meridian Gallery will be another three-set evening. Cookie Tongue will return to San Francisco from Brooklyn to celebrate Eh? records’ release of its new cassette Orphan Arms. The group is the project of “Mother Tongue” Omer Gal, who sings his own songs and plays both guitar and piano. Other members of the group include Chris Carlone on drums, Liza Buzytsky on the harmonium drone, Kirt Wiley on percussion and vocals, Elijah Holstein on viola, and Jacquelyn Marie Shannon. Shannon is also a vocalist, but her performance is one of multi-instrumental experimentation on singing saw, glockenspiel, wind chimes, hand-maracas, and buffalo drum, combined with Butoh-inspired dance. The other sets will be taken by the original songs of Sean Real and the solo cello project called Cruel Work, which explores the vernacular of small noise, speech, ambient sounds and improvisation. The Canessa Gallery is located at 708 Montgomery Street, right on the “border” between the Financial District and North Beach. Admission is between $5 and $20, payable at the door and/or collected between sets.
Wednesday, April 4, 9:30 p.m., The Knockout: This will also be a release show featuring the new LP Frequency Illusion by Solo Organ, the name of a solo organ project (what else?) conceived by Douglas Katelus. There will also be a minimal drone organ set called Earth Jerks and performed by Chris Dixon. Love Chains is the latest project from horn player Randy Lee Sutherland, who will perform in a combo that will include alto saxophone and rhythm from both drums and guitar. Finally, Burmese is a combo with two basses and drums providing rhythms for vocal work. In between these sets entertainment will be provided by DJ Paul Costuros.
The Knockout is located in the Mission at 3223 Mission Street (across from Emmy’s Spaghetti Shack). Doors will open at 9 p.m. Admission will be $8, and only those aged 21 or older will be admitted.
Thursday, April 5, 8 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery (LSG): This week the LSG Creative Music Series will return to its usual format of two sets of free improvisation. The opening set will be taken by the Pinbokeh Trio, whose members are guitarist Nathan Chamberlain, bassist Josiah Branaman, and drummer Paul Sakai. They will be followed by a solo set by Skullkrusher, the name used by Philip Everett when improvising on analogue electronics. LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street; and admission is on a sliding scale between $8 and $15.
Thursday, April 5, 8:30 p.m., The Lab: This will be an evening of three sets likely to be described as “music++.” The program will begin with the solo works of Norman Westberg. He will be followed by the project Thor & Friends, initiated by percussionist Thor Harris. The group has rotating membership; but, in addition to Harris, the core members are Peggy Ghorbani and Sarah “Goat” Gautier. Their style is minimalist as influenced by Terry Riley and Steve Reich, but they have also been influenced by the likes of Brian Eno and Moondog. Percussion is at the core of instrumentation with strings and winds coming in as the occasion requires. The final set by Kal Spelletich will be the “++” part of the evening, since it is likely to involved members of the audience interacting with robotic technology.
The Lab is located in the Mission at 2948 16th Street. This is a short walk from the corner of Mission Street. This is particularly good for those using public transportation, since that corner provides bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel as well as a BART station.
Admission will be $20, and members of The Lab will be admitted for $12. Advance registration is strongly advised. Separate Web pages have been created for members and the general public. Doors will open at 8 p.m., half an hour before the performance is scheduled to begin. Events at The Lab tend to attract a large turnout, so early arrival is almost always highly recommended.
Sunday, April 8, 7:30 p.m., Musicians Union Hall: Bassist Bill Noertker will present two different sets in the next concert in the Static Illusion Methodical Madness (SIMM) Series offered by Outsound Presents. The first set will be a duo performance with Mark Oi on electric guitar, presenting selections from their recently released nOOi CD. The second set will then be the latest offering from Noertker’s Moxie, in which Noertker will perform with Annelise Zamula on both saxophone and flute, Brett Carson on piano, and Jason Levis on drums.
