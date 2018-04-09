Last-Minute Announcement from Church of the Advent

Fra Angelico’s 1434 painting of the Annunciation (from Wikimedia Commons, public domain)
This evening the Church of the Advent of Christ the King will celebrate the Feast of the Annunciation with a Procession and High Mass. This is a last-minute announcement. However, because the music prepared by Director of Music Paul Ellison and performed by the church’s resident profession choir, Schola Adventus, always provides serious listening matter, I felt it necessary to put out this information while attentive listeners still have the opportunity to take advantage of it.
The Mass text will be sung in a four-part setting by Thomas Tallis. The Introit will be Francisco Guerrero’s setting of “Rorate caeli,” the Gradual will be Jacob Handl’s setting of the “Ave Maria” text, and the Anthem will be “Ne times, Maria” by Tomás Luis de Victoria. Schola Adventus will also sing the motet “I beheld her” by Healey Willan. Finally, the organ postlude for the service will be Johann Sebastian Bach’s BWV 733 fugue on the Magnificat chant.
This service will begin at 6:30 p.m. this evening, Monday, April 9. The Church of the Advent of Christ the King is located at 261 Fell Street, between Franklin Street and Gough Street. The entry is diagonally across the street from the SFJAZZ Center. There will, of course, be no admission fee for any church service; but those attending the service are kindly requested to leave something in the collection plate.
