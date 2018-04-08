Choices for April 27, 2018

The last Friday of this month will provide readers with one of the more interesting set of options to arise during the current season. Because the two offerings announced thus far could not be more different, my guess is that making a choice will not be too challenging. Nevertheless, the options provide an excellent example of just how much diversity there is in this city, and the example could not be more positive.
7:30 p.m., Lick-Wilmerding High School: This season, under the auspices of the Petaluma-based Composers and Schools in Concert, composer Steve Horowitz and percussionist Victor Avdienko have been working with the Lick-Wilmerding High School Chamber Orchestra and Vocal Ensemble on the creation of a new composition. That piece, entitled “Feodore the Bell Ringer,” was recently completed; and rehearsals began about a month ago. Horowitz scored the piece specifically for chamber orchestra and vocal ensemble, supplemented by an array of Russian bells. Avdienko will perform as “guest artist” with the all-student ensemble, presumably in the “title role,” in this piece’s world premiere performance. The conductor will be Martha Stoddard, who leads the Lick-Wilmerding High School Chamber Orchestra. The school is located at 755 Ocean Avenue, a short walk from the Ocean Park stations for both BART and Muni. All tickets will be sold for $7, available at the door.
8 p.m., Herbst Theatre: Waverley Fund Music Director Nicholas McGegan and the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra & Chorale will conclude its 37th season with a program focusing on the music of Ludwig van Beethoven entitled Beethoven Unleashed. This will be the annual program in which the historically informed performances are based on nineteenth-century history and practices. The “main event” will be Beethoven’s Opus 80 fantasia for piano, orchestra, and chorus known as the “Choral Fantasy.” In addition the program will begin with Beethoven’s Opus 86 setting of the Mass text in C major. These two works will be separated by Luigi Cherubini’s motet “Chant sur la mort de Joseph Haydn” (song on the death of Joseph Haydn), scored for soprano, two tenors, and orchestra.
McGegan will conduct, and the Philharmonia Chorale will be prepared by Director Bruce Lamott. The keyboard soloist in Opus 80 will be Eric Zivian playing fortepiano. Vocal soloists will be sopranos Chantal Santon-Jeffery and Helene Zindarsian, mezzo Avery Amereau, tenors Thomas Cooley and David Kurtenbach, and baritone Hadleigh Adams.
Herbst Theatre is located at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. Ticket prices will range from $28 to $120 for premium seating. Tickets are currently available for advance purchase through a City Box Office event page, which displays a color-coded seating plan that shows which areas correspond to which price levels.
