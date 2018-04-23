The Bleeding Edge: 4/23/2018

This is shaping up to be a relatively quiet week. Events at the Red Poppy Art House, Adobe Books, and the Center for New Music (C4NM) have already been taken into account. However, there is a last-minute addition to the C4NM calendar and the usual weekly gig at the Luggage Store Gallery (LSG). Specifics for those two events are as follows:
Thursday, April 26, 8 p.m., LSG: This week’s offering will consist of two solo electronic sets. The first will present the electronic sound art, basically environments structured around field recordings, created by Jorge Bachmann, who presents these offerings under the performance name [ruidobello]. He will be followed by Doug Lynner, who will present the Mystery Serge, a highly versatile analog synthesizer designed by Serge Tcherepnin. LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street; and admission is on a sliding scale between $8 and $15.
Saturday, April 28, 6:30 p.m., C4NM: Sing If You Believe will be a jazz trio recital presented by C4NM founder Adam Fong, playing with Mohan Sundararaj and George Ayala. This will be C4NM’s spring recital for which admission will be free. Instead, attendees will be invited to contribute voluntary donations as a means of continuing support for C4NM operations. The trio will play original compositions and jazz standards. Wine and cheese will be served. C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street.
