The Bleeding Edge: 4/30/2018

This will be a busy week, but it is one in which only a few of the activities have not yet been reported. The Center for New Music will be particularly active with four concerts spread out over five days. There are also two “bleeding edge” events that have been accounted for in the alternatives for the coming busy weekend. That leaves the following three events that are likely to be of interest:
Thursday, May 3, 8 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery (LSG): This will be the usual two-set offering of adventurous improvisation. This week both of the performances will be duos. The first will bring together violinist gabby fluke-mogul with guitarist amy reed. They will be followed by saxophonist Biggi Vinkeloe engaging with the live electronics of Tim Perkis. LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street; and admission is on a sliding scale between $8 and $15.
Friday, May 4, 7 p.m., Adobe Books: It looks like Benjamin Ethan Tinker has come up with a second concert for May, just as he had arranged two concerts for last month. This will be a three-set evening with Mike Pontecorvo performing in two of them. In one he will contribute his generative architecture for electronic synthesis to the Broken Whole trio, whose other members are percussionists Mark Pino and Tim Orr. In the other set he is a member of the larger Cartoon Justice combo, which will perform music planned for their upcoming East Coast tour. In addition, South African instrument maker Mogauwane Mahloele will improvise with both Broken Whole and Cartoon Justice; and he will also take a solo set to perform his own works.
Adobe Books is located at 3130 24th Street in the Mission between South Van Ness Avenue and Folsom Street. The gig is free. However, donations will go directly to the performing artists and are strongly encouraged. At past events Adobe has provided free refreshments to those who make a book purchase of $6 or more, and it is likely that the managers of the book store will maintain this effort to encourage reading their offerings.
Monday, May 7, 8:30 p.m., Make Out Room: Finally, the first Monday of May will feature the next Monday Make-Out. The first set will feature guitarist Karl Evangelista improvising with members (yet to be announced) of several of the groups to which he belongs. The second set will be taken by the Rubber City quartet of David Slusser on soprano and tenor saxophones, Sheldon Brown on alto saxophone, Lisa Mezzacappa on bass, and Chris Ackerman on drums. Their improvisations will be offered as a memorial to Ralph Carney, one of the founders of the group. Mezzacappa will then join up with drummer Jason Levis and Phillip Greenlief on reeds to perform realizations of Greenlief’s graphic scores collected under the title BARBEDWIRE.
The Make Out Room is located at 3225 22nd Street in the Mission, near the southwest corner of Mission Street. The Make Out Room is a bar. That means that tickets are not sold, nor is there a cover charge. Nevertheless, a metaphorical hat is passed between sets; and all donations are accepted, not to mention welcome! Doors will open at 8 p.m.
