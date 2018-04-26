Friction Quartet to Give an Embassy Groupmuse

Otis Harriel, Kevin Rogers, Taija Warbelow, and Douglas Machiz (from the groupmuse Web page)
This Sunday Will Marshall’s monthly Embassy Groupmuse chamber music recital will be given by the Friction Quartet, whose members are violinists Otis Harriel and Kevin Rogers (who share leadership), violist Taija Warbelow, and cellist Douglas Machiz. Friction has done an impressive job of building up an exciting repertoire of recent works. This particular program will be framed by two of them, beginning with “The Still Dancers” by Belfast-based Piers Hellawell and concluding with “Spitfire” by Porter Robinson from Chapel Hill (in North Carolina). Between these two ambitious contributions to the 21st-century repertoire, Friction will play a composition that had just as strong an impact on the nineteenth century, Ludwig van Beethoven’s Opus 133 “Große Fuge,” which may be as challenging for the listener as it is for the players.
Admission will require a $10 minimum donation for the performers, along with a $3 reservation fee. Reservations must be made through a groupmuse Web page, after which specifics about the venue, which is in the Lower Haight, will be provided. Those who attend will be invited to bring a bottle of wine or snacks to share with other guests. Those considering registering should be informed that the venue is not wheelchair accessible and that the residents include cats.
