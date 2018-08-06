The Bleeding Edge: 8/6/2018

Readers may have noticed that this site went quiet for about half a week. My morning routine for August 1 involved depositing a check at my local Chase branch and then returning a book to the Library. Unfortunately, one of those discontinuities in the sidewalk (probably caused by tree roots pushing up the cement) gave me a mean trip that brought me down pretty fiercely. I needed help getting back up, and an elderly Chinese woman was kind enough to call 911. I was taken to the Trauma Center at San Francisco General Hospital, where X-rays revealed a fracture in the neck of my right femur. This was handled surgically early the next morning; and, since my wife had returned from Maine late the previous night (as had already been scheduled), the first time she saw me was after the surgery. (I had called her cell phone, while waiting to find out when the surgery would take place, to let her know what had happened.)
All things considered, post-op procedures went pretty smoothly. My body was up for lunch, after which I could sit up with my laptop (which my wife had brought) and file the article I had written before leaving for the bank. I seemed to have had enough energy to review my mail and feeds but little more. However, very little writing was involved. Clearly my head was not quite up to things, but also there are any number of design elements in the MacBook Pro keyboard and touch pad that I find counterintuitive! Fortunately, I was discharged late on Saturday with arrangements for physical and occupational therapy to be held where I live. Sunday was a day for tying up loose ends; and, if all goes well, this will mark the beginning of my gradual return to the routine!
Fate was kind enough to deal me a relatively lightweight hand for this week’s activities. Three of those activities were already “on the books” in the monthly summaries for Outsound Presents, the Red Poppy Art House, and the Center for New Music, respectively. That leaves only two events to add to the list. One of them happens to be tonight; but I am still an early riser! As a result, most readers should be able to see this with sufficient time to decide on going. Here are the specifics:
Monday, August 6, 8:30 p.m., Make Out Room: Since this is the first Monday of the month, the Make Out Room will be hosting its monthly Monday Make-Out. This will be the usual offering of cutting-edge Bay Area jazz and improvisation. The opening set will be free improvisation by the Bruce Ackley Quartet, led by Rova Saxophone Quartet founder Ackley playing a variety of different reed instruments. Rhythm backup will be provided by guitarist Karl Evangelista and two percussionists, Nava Dunkelman and Jordan Glenn. The second set will be taken by On Some Bull, which claims to be synthesizing modern jazz and hip-hop. The musicians are the trio of Nick Obando on alto saxophone, Aaron Levin on drums, and Leo Lober-Tracy on bass; but the group has its own emcee, who goes by the name Señor Gigio. The final set will be taken by the Tri-Cornered Tent Show. This group was founded by bassist Ray Schaeffer and Philip Everett, who works primarily with his own electronic gear. They have since been joined by vocalist Valentina O and percussionist Anthony Flores. Their genre (so to speak) is free jazz colored heavily by psychedelic blues.
The Make Out Room is located at 3225 22nd Street in the Mission, near the southwest corner of Mission Street. The Make Out Room is a bar. That means that tickets are not sold, nor is there a cover charge. Nevertheless, a metaphorical hat is passed between sets; and all donations are accepted, not to mention welcome! Doors will open at 8 p.m.
Saturday, August 11, 8:30 p.m., The Lab: A Brief Spark Bookended by Darkness is being described as an “experimental live cinema experience.” Grammar wonks (like myself) will be quick to notice that this phrase can be parsed in a variety of ways; and my guess is that all of them are semantically valid. The evening will be structured around the projection of four experimental films by Brent Green, “A Brief Spark Bookended by Darkness,” “Carlin,” “Paulina Hollers, and “Strange Fates.” However, the projections will be augmented by live narration of “southern gothic” texts, music by Walt McClements, and Foley-based sound effects.
The Lab is located in the Mission at 2948 16th Street. This is a short walk from the corner of Mission Street. This is particularly good for those using public transportation, since that corner provides bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel as well as a BART station. Admission will be $15 and free for members. Seats may be reserved through a login Web page for members and a guest registration Web page for others. Doors will open at 8 p.m., and it is usually the case that a long line has accumulated before then.
