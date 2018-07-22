Red Poppy Art House: August, 2018

We are now close enough to the end of the month to take stock of the performances planned by the Red Poppy Art House for next month. As of this writing, however, the Upcoming Events Web page is not as heavily populated as it was for the current month. As usual, if any updates are necessary, I shall use my Facebook shadow site to provide notification of any increments after they have been added. To review the basics, the Red Poppy is located in the Mission at 2698 Folsom Street on the southwest corner of 23rd Street. Unless stated otherwise, tickets will be available in advance online through Eventbrite. As a result, the dates provided below will be hyperlinked to the Eventbrite event pages for purchasing tickets.
Given the demand for these concerts, it is often the case that only a limited number of tickets will be available at the door. Remember, the Poppy is a small space. Even those who have purchased their tickets in advance should probably make it a point to be there when the doors open one half-hour before the performance is scheduled to begin. Here are the specifics for the currently planned events:
Thursday, August 2, 7:30 p.m.: Aallotar is the duo of violinist Sara Pajunen and accordionist Teija Niku, both of whom are also vocalists. They came together in the fall of 2013 and have built up a repertoire based on lithe instrumental work and vocal harmonies in both Finnish and English. The title of their program is Transatlantic Chamber-Folk, which is about as good a genre characterization of their work as is likely to be encountered. Their second album, Ameriikan laulu, was released on Nordic Notes earlier this year. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $20 and $25.
Saturday, August 11, 7:30 p.m.: Swingatto is a swing and jazz manouche (Romani) band currently based in the San Francisco Bay Area. It was originally founded in February 2014 in London. The project currently features Joe Yamamoto on violin, Antonio Feula on guitar, and Michael Price on bass. Their program will feature famous songs from the joint performances that used to be given by Django Reinhardt and Stephane Grappelli. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $15 and $20.
Friday, August 17, 7:30 p.m.: Arco Belo is a chamber-jazz project led by pianist, accordionist, and composer Simone Baron. The other members are violinist Nelson Moneo and a rhythm section consisting of the Ashby brothers, Lucas on percussion and Ian on bass. Much of their work involves raw improvisation; but they also insert pockets of intricately composed passages of dense harmonies and elaborate rhythms. The quartet will use its concert to promote the release of the first single from its debut album The Space Between Disguises. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $15 and $20.
Friday, August 24, 7:30 p.m.: Karavan Sarai will return to the Poppy with their own “song and dance” contemporary take on traditional music from the Silk Road. The dancer of this duo is Schirin Chams-Diba, who also plays percussion and provides backup vocals. The lead vocalist is Narayan Sijan, who also plays electric versions of both oud and saz. The instrumental work is performed against ambient electronica for which Sijan provides the programming. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $20 and $25.
Saturday, August 25, 7 p.m.: RDL is the performing name of the jazz trio whose members are Ruthie Dineen (piano), Doug Lee (bass), and Luis Salcedo (guitar). Performing as RDL+, they add drummer Steve Weems to the group. This quartet will give an album release performance of its album Pacific Voyage, which combines original composition with raw improvisations. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $15 and $20.
Sunday, August 26, 2 p.m.: This will be the next installment of the free Monthly Community Rumba, with music provided by Rumberos de Radio Habana. While this is a free event, donations are warmly accepted. All donated money goes to the performing musicians, and a recommended amount is between $5 and $10.
Friday, August 31, 7:30 p.m.: Dromeno is the name of a quintet that last visited the Poppy this past February to present a program of Greek and Balkan music. It is led by Christos Govetas, who alternates between clarinet and bouzouki and also provides vocals. This is a “family-based” ensemble, since it also includes his daughter Eleni alternating among bass, saxophone, and defi, while son Bobby divides his attention between davul (the double-headed drum known as daouli in Greece) and bağlama (a Turkish instrument from the lute family). Vocals are also provided by accordionist Ruth Hunter, and Nick Maroussis will alternate between guitar and the Greek version of a lute. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $20 and $25.
No comments:
Post a Comment