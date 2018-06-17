Red Poppy Art House: July, 2018

A quick scan on the Upcoming Events Web page of the Web site for the Red Poppy Art House suggests that most, if not all, of the gigs for next month are now in place. As usual, if any updates are necessary, I shall use my Facebook shadow site to provide notification of any increments after they have been added. To review the basics, the Red Poppy is located in the Mission at 2698 Folsom Street on the southwest corner of 23rd Street. Unless stated otherwise, tickets will be available in advance online through Eventbrite. As a result, the dates provided below will be hyperlinked to the Eventbrite event pages for purchasing tickets.
Given the demand for these concerts, it is often the case that only a limited number of tickets will be available at the door. Remember, the Poppy is a small space. Even those who have purchased their tickets in advance should probably make it a point to be there when the doors open one half-hour before the performance is scheduled to begin. Here are the specifics for the currently planned events:
Friday, July 6, 7:30 p.m.: Those who read this morning’s account of last night’s Poppy event led by flamenco dancer Melissa Cruz know that one of her accompanying musicians was clarinetist and vocalist Gregory Masaki Jenkins, whose primary domain is the Balkan repertoire. For this concert Jones will return to the Poppy as a member of the trio IpeiroKritika, which specializes in tunes and songs from two particular regions in Greece, Epirus and Crete. All three members of the trio contribute to vocal selections, and the other two instrumentalists are Aya Safiya on violin and Tano Brock on the indigenous version of the lute. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $15 and $20.
Saturday, July 7, 7:30 p.m.: This will be a two-set evening celebrating the boisterous revelry of a New Orleans Second Line. The “main event” will be a visit from Sacramento by the Element Brass Band, which will be celebrating the release of its brand new album, Cali Got a Brass Band. The opening set will be the local group Noelle Glory & The Guarantees, serving up soul, funk, and reggae. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $15 and $20.
Sunday, July 8, 7 p.m.: The next geographical region to be covered will be the Middle East. The performers will be the members of the Bamdad Ensemble, whose name comes from the noun bâmdâd, which means “dawn.” The group consists of two vocalists, Azadeh Farpoor and Siavash Rezvan Behbahani, and three instrumentalists specializing in Iranian traditional instruments. Golnaz Khazei plays percussion, Farzin Dehghani plays the bowed kamancheh, and Sirvan Manhoobi doubles on two members of the lute family, oud and shurangiz. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $20 and $25.
Friday, July 13, 8 p.m.: Pianist and composer Alon Nechushtan will lead a trio in a program of contemporary jazz. The other members of his trio are Pablo Menares on bass and Felix Lecaros on drums. They will be joined by the duo of drummer Scott Amendola and guitarist Charlie Hunter. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $15 and $20.
Saturday, July 14, 7:30 p.m.: This will be a cross-cultural program that brings Venezuelan cuatro virtuoso Jorge Glem together with American composer Sam Reider. Reider will double on accordion and piano. Percussion will be provided by local multi-instrumentalist Jackeline Rago. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $15 and $20.
Sunday, July 15, 7 p.m.: Two vocalists will divide the evening. Danielle Wertz will lead with a program she calls Old, New, Borrowed & Blue, which weaves together elements of both jazz and folk. She sings with rhythm provided by Lu Salcedo on guitar and Owen Clapp on bass. She will be followed by Brie Capone, who accompanies herself on the acoustic guitar. She will promote her latest EP of original songs, If I Let You In. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $15 and $20.
Friday, July 20, 7:30 p.m.: Irish violinist and composer Colm Ó Riain will return to the Poppy with a program entitled Inter-Celtic Jazz. He will be joined by master Breton violinist Thomas Moisson, and vocals will be provided by regular collaborator Kate Brubeck. Rhythm will be provided by Geoff van Lienden on guitar, Joe Kyle, Jr on bass, and Wade Peterson on percussion. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $20 and $25.
Saturday, July 21, 7 p.m.: The next Middle Eastern program will be led by vocalist Nader DeAik. Vocals will also be performed by a special guest artist, mezzo Crystal Philippi. The instrumentalists will be Dan Nervo (guitar), Jai Dhar (drums), Rony Dib (goblet drum), and Ash (bass). The other special guest artist of the evening will be belly dancer Nicole Maria Hoffschneider. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $20 and $25.
Sunday, July 22, 2 p.m.: This will be the next installment of the free Monthly Community Rumba, with music provided by Rumberos de Radio Habana. While this is a free event, donations are warmly accepted. All donated money goes to the performing musicians, and a recommended amount is between $5 and $10.
Thursday, July 26, 7:30 p.m.: Following up on her performance with the California Choro Club this past May, flutist Rebecca Kleinmann will return to the Poppy as leader. She will present an evening of Brazilian and Latin jazz with a rhythm section consisting of Vitor Gonçalves on both piano and accordion and Julien Cantelm on drums. She will also offer the world premiere of a selection of arrangements for flute choir and rhythm. She will be joined by flutists Chloe Scott, Daniel Riera, Debbie Gold, and Gaea Schell. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $15 and $20.
Friday, July 27, 7:30 p.m.: Vocalists Joyce Todd McBride and Stacy Starkweather have compiled a program entitled A 21st Century Songbook. They are both instrumentalists with McBride on piano and Starkweather on bass. They will be joined by Jeff Pera on drums. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $15 and $20.
Saturday, July 28, 7:30 p.m.: One of the Bay Area’s most interesting (not to mention skilled) jazz pianists is Adam Shulman. He will continue to keep things interesting with a program entitled Forgotten Gems from the Bebop Era. He will team up with Patrick Wolff playing both tenor and alto saxophones, instruments associated with several of the major leaders of the bebop movement. James Gallagher will be the drummer, and the bass player has not yet been announced. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $15 and $20.
