The Bleeding Edge: 6/11/2018

Once again the week promises to be a busy one. Also, as was the case last week, only one of this week’s events has already been reported. This time it is PC Muñoz’ album release concert at the Red Poppy Art House this Sunday evening. Fortunately, all of the remaining events take place prior to Sunday. Specifics are as follows:
Tuesday, June 12, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., SFJAZZ Center: This week the Joe Henderson Lab will offer two more concerts for those who take listening more seriously than any sense of an overall “experience.” Jeff Parker made his mark as guitarist for Tortoise, a post-rock band based in Chicago. He now leads a group named after his current project and the album about to be released, The New Breed. The music to be played follows up on the move by Blue Note Records into soul-jazz, which took place during the Seventies. The approach promises to be both retrospective and prospective at the same time.
This is another SFJAZZ concert that has been scheduled for two performances. There are separate event pages for the online purchase of tickets to the 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. shows. All tickets will be sold for $35. The SFJAZZ Center is located at 201 Franklin Street, on the northwest corner of Fell Street.
Wednesday, June 13, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., SFJAZZ Center: For those who prefer where the avant-garde was going before things began to change in the Seventies, the Joe Henderson Lab will celebrate the work of Ornette Coleman with a program entitled Broken Shadows. The title comes from a 1982 Columbia album based on recording sessions that took place in the month of September in both 1971 and 1972. This was a time when Coleman was playing trumpet and violin, as well as alto saxophone. The “tribute band” for this occasion will feature two of today’s most inventive saxophonists, Tim Berne and Chris Speed. Rhythm will be provided by Bad Plus musicians Reid Anderson on bass and Dave King on drums. Tickets for this concert will be $30, and there will again be separate event pages for the 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. shows.
Thursday, June 14, 7:30 p.m., Canessa Gallery: As was the case last month, this month’s installment of the Composers in Performance Series curated by the Meridian Gallery will be a multimedia affair. The program will again consist of four sets, this time featuring two visitors from New York City, percussionist Sarah Hennies and trumpeter Joe Moffett, each of whom will give a solo set. There will also be a solo set by sound artist Glochids. The one set that will not be a solo will present the trio of Jorge Bachmann, Jen Boyd, and Kevin Corcoran. The “media supplement” will be provided by Karla Hargrave, who will play field recordings collected during a recent trip to Patagonia between the sets.
The Canessa Gallery is located at 708 Montgomery Street, right on the “border” between the Financial District and North Beach; admission is usually between $5 and $20, payable at the door and/or collected between sets.
Thursday, June 14, 8 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery (LSG): As usual, the LSG Creative Music Series will present two sets of improvisations. The first will be played by the duo of Nick Obando on alto saxophone and Tracy Hui on banjo. They will be followed by a quartet that calls itself Sugared Radiance. Percussionist Tony Gennaro provides rhythm for three front-line players, Camille Drachen on trumpet, Joshua Marshall on tenor saxophone, and John Ingle on baritone saxophone. LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street; and admission is on a sliding scale between $8 and $15.
Friday, June 15, 7:30 p.m., Adobe Books: It would appear that Adobe Books is back in the groove of offering one concert per month. The usual three-set evening will present two duos and one trio. The first duo will bring Jordan Glenn together with Booker Stardrum. Hennies will make her second appearance of the week, this time sharing her set with Corcoran. The trio set will be played by Bruce Ackley, David Boyce, and Dave Mihaly.
Adobe Books is located at 3130 24th Street in the Mission between South Van Ness Avenue and Folsom Street. The gig is free. However, donations will go directly to the performing artists and are strongly encouraged. At past events Adobe has provided free refreshments to those who make a book purchase of $6 or more, and it is likely that the managers of the book store will maintain this effort to encourage reading their offerings.
Friday, June 15, 9 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: This will be a two-hour “late show” concert entitled Bye Bye Bartok. Trumpeter Darren Johnston will lead a quartet, whose other members are Matt Renzi on reeds, Adam Shulman on piano, and Eric Vogler on bass. The idea will be to subject major composers in the classical music repertoire to a modern jazz treatment. A program has not been announced; but composers one might expect to encounter will include Johann Sebastian Bach, Béla Bartók, Dmitri Shostakovich, and Jean Sibelius.
Bird & Beckett is located at 653 Chenery Street, which is a short walk from the Glen Park station for both Muni and BART. Notwithstanding the work on the Twin Peaks tunnel, this is a reasonably accessible site. (Those coming from the Civic Center will be able to avoid the tunnel entirely. However, this will probably not be an issue for this gig, since work on the tunnel is not scheduled to begin until June 25.) There will be a cover charge of $15 at the door for admission with a student rate of $5.
