Symphony Parnassus to End Season with Premiere

This Sunday Symphony Parnassus will present the final program of its season. The program will feature a world premiere as well as two landmark compositions from the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, respectively. Both the premiere and the nineteenth-century work will feature visiting artists.
The title of the world premiere composition is Relics. It is a suite of dances for percussion ensemble and orchestra composed by Stefan Cwik. The percussion parts will be taken by the OrphiQ percussion quartet. The other guest soloist will be pianist Hélène Wickett, featured in a performance of Johannes Brahms Opus 15 (first) piano concerto in D minor. The twentieth-century selection will be four instrumental excerpts from Benjamin Britten’s Opus 33 opera Peter Grimes. The opera is set in a town on England’s east coast, where fishing is the primary source of income. The sea is practically a character of its own in this opera; and, when Britten published the instrumental excerpts separately (as his Opus 33a), he called them “Sea Interludes,” each of which amounts to a “character study” of the sea at a different time of day.
This concert will begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 10. The venue will be the Concert Hall of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. This is located at 50 Oak Street, between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street and a short walk from the Van Ness Muni Station. Ticket prices are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors, and $10 for students and those under the age of 26. Tickets may be purchased in advance online from a Brown Paper Tickets event page. Tickets will also be available at the door on the afternoon of the performance, beginning at 2 p.m.
