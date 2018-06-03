Cabanijazz coming to Community Music Center

Javier Cabanillas (from the Jazz in the Neighborhood Tickets Web page)
The title of this month’s Jazz in the Neighborhood event at the Community Music Center (CMC) is The Cabanijazz Project. The project is named after its originator, conga player Javier Cabanillas, who teaches at CMC. The repertoire is structured around danceable mambo jazz and retro salsa. Two other CMC faculty members are part of the group: vocalist Omar Ledezma Jr. and keyboardist Erick Peralta. The other instrumentalists are Jamie Dubberly, trombone, Benny Torres, tenor saxophone, Aaron Lington, baritone saxophone, Brian Andres, drum kit, and Kevin Silveira, bass. The program will highlight the group’s debut album, Infrasonic.
This performance will take place in the CMC Concert Hall, which is located in the Mission at 544 Capp Street, between Mission Street and South Van Ness Avenue and between 20th Street and 21st Street. The performance will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 15. Tickets will be sold at the door at prices of $20 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. Adult tickets may be purchased in advance for $18 through a hyperlink on the Jazz in the Neighborhood Tickets Web page. Those wishing further information may call 514-647-6015.
