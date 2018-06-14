Pamela Z Providing Music for New Choreography

Sara Shelton Mann and Jesse Zaritt on the poster for this weekend’s performance (photograph by Jesse Zaritt, from Mann’s Web site)
Pamela Z is currently working on the latest project by choreographer and writer Sara Shelton Mann. The title of her piece, which is currently a work in progress, is ECHO/ the voice of stones. She is working with two performers, Anya Cloud and Jesse Zaritt. Z is providing the music.
This weekend Mann will give a “progress report,” presenting what she has achieved thus far. The score will consist of both recorded music and live performance. Z will be on hand for this weekend’s presentation to perform her contributions to the project.
This performance will be offered to the public twice, on Friday, June 15, and Saturday, June 16. The show will begin at 8 p.m. on both of these dates. The venue will be the Joe Goode Annex, located in NEMIZ (the NorthEast Mission Industrial Zone) at 401 Alabama Street on the southeast corner of 17th Street. Admission will be by donation. All those planning to attend are encouraged to pay what they can.
