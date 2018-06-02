Bach and Handel to be Sung at Zion Lutheran

As part of my ongoing effort to alert readers to religious services that will be offering performances of music worthy of attention, I can now add Zion Lutheran Church to the venues that have attracted my awareness. The Director of Music is Kyle Hovatter, who was one of the alumni composers (Class of 2012), whose music was performed at the Faculty Centennial Concert held at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music this past October. He has arranged music by both Johann Sebastian Bach and George Frideric Handel for the Traditional Worship Service that will be held on the second Sunday of this month.
The Bach selection will be the BWV 51 cantata Jauchzet Gott in allen Landen (exult in God in every land). The Handel selection will be the soprano aria “Let the bright Seraphim” from the HWV 57 oratorio Samson. Both of these require only a soprano for vocal resources with significant trumpet accompaniment. The soprano will be Winnie Nieh, and the trumpeter will be Ari Micich. The rest of the score will be provided by Hovatter at the organ.
Traditional Worship Services begin at 8 a.m. and are led by Pastor Lenny Szeto. This one will take place on Sunday, June 10. Zion Lutheran Church is located at 495 9th Avenue near the northwest corner of Anza Street. Because this is a church service, there will be no admission charge; but those attending are kindly requested to leave something in the collection plate.
