The Bleeding Edge: 6/18/2018

This is shaping up to be another busy week. Five of the events have already been announced, two at the Center for New Music (on Wednesday and Sunday), two at the Red Poppy Art House (on Thursday and Sunday), and the second SIMM Series concert of the month on Sunday. Specifics are as follows:
Wednesday, June 20, 8 p.m., Peacock Lounge: Adventurous programming continues with another four-set program. Two of the sets will be taken by soloists, cellist Angela Roberts performing her Cruel Work project and Randy Lee Sutherland’s “Looose” woodwind work. There will also be a duo set taken by Bill Orcutt and Jacob Felix Heule. The largest group will be the Bren’t Lewiis Ensemble, which describes itself as an “elastic coterie of aging weirdos.”
The Peacock Lounge is located in the Lower Haight at 552 Haight Street. Admission on a sliding scale will begin at $5. However, this will be a NOTAFLOF (no one turned away for lack of funds) event.
Thursday, June 21, 8 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery (LSG): This week’s LSG Creative Music Series concert will follow the usual two-set format. The first set will amount to a “progress report” on Braids an improvised project conceived by Devin Smith and Robert Woods-LaDue. The second set will be led by Portland-based Ian Hawk, who works with drone and repetitive rock music. Failings began as a solo project but has since become a collaborative effort. Hawk will be joined by Agnes Szelag, Aaron Oppenheim, and Scott Siler. LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street; and admission is on a sliding scale between $8 and $15.
Friday, June 22, 8 p.m., Old First Presbyterian Church: This past November this site announced word of the new Curium piano trio, whose members are violinist Agnieszka Peszko, cellist Natalie Raney, and pianist Rachel Kim. The trio is named after Marie Curie, whom they have adopted as a symbol of the innovations of female minds; and they have developed their repertoire around the music of female composers. Two of those composers will be featured on the program they have prepared for Old First Concerts.
One is Kaija Saariaho, whose “Light and Matter” provides an interpretation in sonorities of the changing lights and colors that the composer could see in Morningstar Park from the window of her New York apartment. The other is the piano trio “Tunes from My Home” by Chen Yi, which is organized around not only Cantonese tunes but also the characteristic sonorities of Cantonese instruments. The second half of the program will be devoted to Dmitri Shostakovich’s Opus 67 (second) piano trio in E minor, written during the darkest times of the Second World War.
The Old First Presbyterian Church is located at 1751 Sacramento Street on the southeast corner of Van Ness Avenue. If purchased in advance online from an O1C event page, general admission will be $23 with a discounted rate of $18 for seniors aged 65 or older. Tickets for full-time students showing valid identification will be $5; and children aged twelve and under will be admitted for free. There is also a discount available for those parking at the Old First Parking Garage at 1725 Sacramento Street, just up the street from the church.
Friday, June 22, 9 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: This will be another two-hour “late show” concert. This time the performers will be a trio called The Pipes, whose members are Darren Johnson on trumpet and Cory Wright and Stephen Lugerner, both on bass clarinet. This clearly will not be your usual jazz trio.
Bird & Beckett is located at 653 Chenery Street, which is a short walk from the Glen Park station for both Muni and BART. Notwithstanding the work on the Twin Peaks tunnel, this is a reasonably accessible site. (Those coming from the Civic Center will be able to avoid the tunnel entirely. However, this will probably not be an issue for this gig, since work on the tunnel is not scheduled to begin until June 25.) There will be a cover charge of $15 at the door for admission with a student rate of $5.
No comments:
Post a Comment