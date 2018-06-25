The Bleeding Edge: 6/25/2019

After what has been a very busy month, the final week will be a very quiet one. As has already been reported, this will be the week of the Visual Piano concert at the Center for New Music (C4NM). There also seems to be a last-minute addition this month’s C4NM calendar, which will be cited below. That leaves only one other item, which is the usual weekly event at the Luggage Store Gallery (LSG). Specifics are as follows:
Thursday, June 28, 8 p.m., LSG: This week’s installment of the LSG Creative Music Series will offer three sets. The major offering will come from Sunken Cathedral, which currently consists of Ryan Jobes, Kelly Ann Nelson, and Jake Johnson, all performing on a variety of synthesizers. Their repertoire consists of long-form compositions deeply rooted in minimalism, musique concrète, and impressionism. The group’s name is clearly an instance of that last influence, since it is the title (translated into English) of one of Claude Debussy’s solo piano preludes. The other two sets will be taken by Morher, which applies analog sound manipulation to both vocalization and biometric data, and Kole Galbraith, who works with drones on instruments usually found in rock bands. LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street; and admission is on a sliding scale between $8 and $15.
Friday, June 29, 8 p.m., C4NM: Drummer and composer Vladimir Tarasov will be visiting from Vilnius. He will join local musicians Chris Brown (piano and electronics), Jason Hoopes (bass), and Jon Raskin (saxophones) for an evening of improvised music. C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. General admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for C4NM members. Tickets may be purchased in advance through a Vendini event page.
