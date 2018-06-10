A Unique Approach to Vocal Jazz at YBGF

Parker Ousley and Dalia Marina (from the Facebook Page for Dalia & The Big Violin)
Two weeks ago this site ran an announcement of the annual Jenny Lind concert to be hosted by the Yerba Buena Gardens Festival (YBGF) on June 21. This event will be part of the YBGF Lunchtime series held on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m. One week later the next event in the series with shift from art song to a rather unique approach to vocal jazz.
That jazz offering will feature the duo that calls itself Dalia & The Big Violin. Dalia is Palestinian-American singer Dalia Marina; and the “big violin” is the cello played by Parker Ousley, who also adds to the vocal work. Marina made her YBFG debut in the summer of 2012, when she appeared as special guest with the Middle Eastern ensemble Zamanna. In other words her eclectic approach to jazz takes in not only a diverse variety of jazz styles but also classical Arabic songs.
Dalia & The Big Violin will perform on the YBGF “main stage” in Yerba Buena Gardens, which fills most of the northwest corner of Howard Street and Third Street. This particular concert will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 28, and should last for about an hour. Seats are usually set up in front of the stage; but if June 28 happens to be one of those rare days when the sun comes out, attendees should be prepared to have their own ways to shade themselves. There are also a few shady spots under trees near the stage, and some may even have chairs set up there. There is no charge for this (or any other) YBGF event; so showing up is all that is required.
