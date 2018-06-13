LIEDER ALIVE! Season to Conclude with Premiere

Featured composer Anno Schreier (photograph by Anfried Zerche, courtesy of LIEDER ALIVE!)
At the beginning of next month LIEDER ALIVE! will present the final concert in its seventh annual Liederabend Series. The featured offering on the program will be the United States premiere of a composition created under a co-commission with Deutsche Oper Berlin. The composer is Anno Schreier and the piece is a setting of five poems by Nora Bossong. The vocalist for this occasion will be mezzo Kindra Scharich, and she will be accompanied at the piano by John Parr. While Parr is well known to those who frequent chamber music and art song recitals in San Francisco, for his “day job” he serves as Head of Music Staff at Deutsche Oper Berlin.
Schreier’s composition will be framed by more familiar offerings. The program will begin with Ludwig van Beethoven’s only song cycle, his Opus 98 An die ferne Geliebte (to the distant beloved). Following the Schreier premiere, Scharich will sing a selection of songs by Franz Schubert. Specific details have not yet been announced.
This performance will begin at 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 1. The venue will the Noe Valley Ministry at 1021 Sanchez Street, between 23rd Street and Elizabeth Street. Single tickets will be $40 at the door with a $20 discounted rate for students, seniors, and working artists. If purchased in advance, the prices will be $75 for reserved seating and $35 for general admission. An Eventbrite Web page has been created for advance purchase. Those interested in advance purchase may also call LIEDER ALIVE! at 415-561-0100.
