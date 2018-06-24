Free Concerts in Union Square: July, 2018

June turned out to be a very busy month, and it has not yet concluded. Nevertheless, there has been time to prepare for July activities at both the Red Poppy Art House and the Old First Concerts series. This makes it a good time to assume that the July schedule for the free Union Square Live concerts has been finalized. Once again I shall simply summarize dates, times, and genres. Any further information should be available through the Events page created by Union Square Live for their Facebook site.
Wednesday, July 4, 6 p.m.: Tom Armstrong & the Branded Men (classic country and honky-tonk)
Sunday, July 8, 2 p.m.: The B-Stars (Americana with a bias for Western)
Wednesday, July 11, 6 p.m.: Fil Lorenz Little Big Band (jazz with a bias for swing)
Sunday, July 15, 2 p.m.: High Water Line (bluegrass)
Wednesday, July 18, 6 p.m.: Crosscut (blues and rock)
Sunday, July 22, 2 p.m.: Flock of Seagirls (“ladies” hits from the Eighties)
Wednesday, July 25, 6 p.m.: Kingsborough (American blues and rock)
