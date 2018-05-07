The Bleeding Edge: 5/7/2018

This is a relatively quiet week with an equal balance of new events with those already taken into account. Tonight’s Monday Make-Out was included on last week’s list to give readers more advance notice of the event. In addition, both the Center for New Music and the Red Poppy Art House are offering only a single event this week; and, as luck would have it, both will be taking place on the same evening of May 12. Specifics for the remaining three events of the week are as follows:
Wednesday, May 9, 7:30 p.m., Canessa Gallery: This month the Composers in Performance Series curated by the Meridian Gallery will present four sets, rather than the usual three. In addition visual artist Lori Varga will be providing projections for two of the sets. The first of these will be taken by FiLTHMiLK, which amalgamates classical Hindustani music with western classical elements together with urban hip-hop, industrial, punk and metal. The second will be Deletist, who works with the spontaneous presentation of loops of (in the artist’s words) “effected piano, electronics, found sounds, a broken oboe and a blood-stained cello.”
The other two offerings will involve partnerships. The first of these will pair saxophonist Wilson Shook with Widow, the performing name of conceptual artist A.Vitacolonna. In the remaining set of the program, local noise composer Dario Puga, performing as BLOOD OF CHHINNAMASTIKA, will team up with the minimalist sound art and noise project MiCrOwAvE WinDowS. Visuals for this partnership will be provided by media artist Amber Mueller.
The Canessa Gallery is located at 708 Montgomery Street, right on the “border” between the Financial District and North Beach; admission is between $5 and $20, payable at the door and/or collected between sets.
Thursday, May 10, 8 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery (LSG): The LSG Creative Music Series will present two sets of duo improvisations. The first duo calls itself NB!OKS! and is the partnership of clarinetist Rachel Freund and Linda Michelle Hardy playing both classical and indigenous flutes. They will be followed by Usufruct, which brings computer musician Tim Walters together with flutist and vocalist Polly Moller Springhorn. LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street; and admission is on a sliding scale between $8 and $15.
Friday, May 11, and Saturday, May 12, 7:30 p.m., Yerba Buena Center for the Arts (YBCA): This will be a “double bill” evening of music and dance. The music selection will be “Arctic Rhythms,” created by Paul D. Miller, best known as the turntablist DJ Spooky. Miller was named National Geographic Emerging Explorer in 2014, and in that year he made a trip to the Arctic Circle sponsored by the Sierra Club. “Arctic Rhythms” is a performance piece based on the landscape photographs he took on that trip. Those images are projected in conjunction with live and recorded hip-hop, electronic, and minimalist music. The live performance will be given by the Del Sol String Quartet. The dance selection will be “GLASSlands,” created by Stacey Printz for her Printz Dance Project.
