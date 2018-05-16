Imperial Jazz Coming to Bird & Beckett

Jill Rogers singing with the Imperial Jazz Co. (from the group’s Web site)
The Imperial Jazz Co. (the abbreviation is part of the name) calls itself a “super group,” which is probably a good way to describe a gathering of jazz players that is larger than the usual combo and smaller than a big band. The About Web page on the group’s Web site lists seven instrumentalists, along with vocalist Jill Rogers. That same Web page also describes the group’s repertoire as including “a broad swath of vocal and instrumental American standards, performed with maximum swing, scorching solos, and delightful vocals.”
However, when the group visits Bird & Beckett Books and Records at the beginning of next month, Rogers will be singing with only five of those instrumentalists, probably because of the limited space afforded by the venue. That quintet will feature an imaginative front line of Phillip Greenlief on saxophone and John Ettinger on violin. Rhythms will be provided by John Hanes on drums, Myles Boisen on guitar, and Kurt Ribak on bass.
This concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 2. Bird & Beckett is located at 653 Chenery Street, which is a short walk from the Glen Park station for both Muni and BART. Notwithstanding the work on the Twin Peaks tunnel, this is a reasonably accessible site. There will be a charge of $20 at the door for admission.
No comments:
Post a Comment