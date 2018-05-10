Music at Church of the Advent: May, 2018

This year there will be three major feast days in the Christian calendar, the first of which takes place today. As those who read this site regularly probably expect, Paul Ellison, Director of Music at the Church of the Advent of Christ the King, is preparing selections that will be sung by the church’s resident professional choir, Schola Adventus, at services on these days. Specifics are as follows:
Thursday, May 10, 6:30 p.m., Ascension: The celebration of a High Mass will include the singing of a Mass setting by Tomás Luis de Victoria, Missa Ascendens Christus in altum; other composers whose music will be performed will be Johann Sebastian Bach, Olivier Messiaen, and Healey Willan.
Sunday, May 20, 4 p.m., Pentecost: The Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament will be celebrated at a Solemn Evensong. Schola Adventus will sing the C major settings of the Magnificat and Nunc dimittis canticles by Charles Villiers Stanford (Opus 115). The anthem will be “Listen Sweet Dove” by Grayston Ives. There will also be music by Bach, Dieterich Buxtehude, and Maurice Duruflé.
Thursday, May 31, 6:30 p.m., Annunciation: The celebration of a High Mass will include the singing of a Mass setting by Hans Leo Hassler, Missa Dixit Maria; there will also be music by Bach, William Byrd, and Franz Liszt.
The Church of the Advent of Christ the King is located at 261 Fell Street, between Franklin Street and Gough Street. The entry is diagonally across the street from the SFJAZZ Center. There will, of course, be no admission fee for church services; but those attending the service are kindly requested to leave something in the collection plate. A reception will follow each of the services in Lathrop Hall.
