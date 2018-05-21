The Bleeding Edge: 5/21/2018

This will be a very busy week during which the number of “new additions” will be one short of that of those events already “on the books.” There will be concerts at the Center for New Music on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. There will also be performances of interest at Bird & Beckett Books and Records on Thursday and Friday, the latter having just been added to the monthly summary of events on this site. Finally, there will be a Sunday gig by Pascal’s Triangle at the Red Poppy Art House. The remaining events for this week are as follows:
Thursday, May 24, 8 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery (LSG): The LSG Creative Music Series will present two sets of solo improvisations. The first will be by bassist Tim Duff. He will be followed by Jaroba, alternating among electronics and different reed instruments and probably including some of his own invented instruments. LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street; and admission is on a sliding scale between $8 and $15.
Friday, May 25, 7 p.m., Café Claude: Music will be provided for those at both the bar and the restaurant by the Vijay Anderson Quartet. Drummer Anderson leads the group, whose other members are Aaron Bennett on tenor saxophone, Dan Seamans on bass, and John Finkbeiner on guitar. Café Claude is located in the Financial District at 7 Claude Lane, which is just off the southwest corner of Bush Street and Kearny Street. There will be no cover charge.
Friday, May 25, 7:30 p.m., First Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco: Local guitarist Giacomo Fiore will host guitarist Paul Kogut, who will be visiting from New York. Between the two of them, they will present a program of both solo and duo improvisations. The performance will take place in the church’s Chapel. The church is located at 1187 Franklin Street on the southwest corner of Geary Boulevard. Admission will be between $15 and $10, payable at the door.
Saturday, May 26, 3 p.m., San Francisco Public Library (SFPL) - Richmond Branch: Koto virtuoso Shoko Hikage, a core member of the acclaimed Wooden Fish Ensemble, will play four compositions by innovative composer and Wooden Fish colleague Hyo-shin Na, who will provide an introduction and context for each piece. Following the performance there will be a Q&A session. This SFPL branch is located at 351 Ninth Avenue. There will be no charge for admission.
Sunday, May 27, 8:30 p.m., Amnesia: The evening will feature one of the more adventurous bands currently based in Oakland. The Dirty Snacks Ensemble plays music by Mark Clifford, who also sings and plays vibraphone. He is joined by vocalist Patrick Roth and an instrumental ensemble with Cory Wright on B-flat clarinet and Crystal Pascucci on cello for the front line. For rhythm Clifford is joined by keyboardist Steve Blum, Scott Brown on bass, and Geneva Harrison on drums. Dirty Snacks will start to play at 10:30 p.m. after opening sets by two visitors from Brooklyn. The evening will begin with Loosh, followed at 9:30 p.m. by Maria Neckam. Amnesia is a bar in the Mission at 853 Valencia Street. There will be no charge for admission; but, as is usually the case for such gigs, donations will be solicited. Doors will open at 8 p.m.
