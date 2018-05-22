SFCA to Conclude Season with American Music

Next month San Francisco Choral Artists (SFCA), led by Artistic Director Magen Solomon, will present the third and final program in its 2017–18 season. The full title of the program is More Pianos Than Bathtubs: America’s music. That title refers to the fact that, one hundred years ago, there were more pianos than bathtubs in American homes. The program has been organized to visit those American homes at various times in American history.
Those different periods will be represented by American composers including William Billings, Stephen Foster, Charles Ives, William Grant Still, Aaron Copland, and John Cage. The program will also introduce new works by Composer-in-Residence Michael Kaulkin and Composer-Not-in-Residence Sylke Zimpel. Finally, there will be an assortment of “traditional” (the category label for music without an attributed composer) songs, including spirituals, music from shape-note tunebooks, folk songs, work songs, and play songs. The SFCA ensemble will be joined by tenor Brian Thorsett and pianist Teresa McCollough.
Visiting soloist, tenor, and American music specialist Brian Thorsett (courtesy of SFCA)
The San Francisco performance of this program will begin at 4 p.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, which is located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the intersection with Franklin Street. Single tickets will be sold at the door for $33, $29 for seniors, and $15 for individuals aged 30 and under with valid identification. However, if single tickets are purchased in advance, the prices will be $28, $25, and $12.50, respectively. All online purchases are handled through a Brown Paper Tickets event page.
