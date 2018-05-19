Free Concerts in Union Square: June, 2018

We are now far enough into May to start thinking about plans for June. That month’s schedule for the Union Square Live concerts seems to have been finalized. Once again I shall simply summarize dates, times, and genres. Any further information should be available through the Events page created by Union Square Live for their Facebook site.
Wednesday, June 6, 12:20 p.m.: Nick Rossi Quartet (bebop jazz)
Sunday, June 10, 2 p.m.: Big Blu Soul Revue (Soul/rhythm and blues)
Wednesday, Jun 13, 6 p.m.: Nirav Sanghani’s Pacific Six (swing jazz)
Sunday, Jun 17, 2 p.m.: Tribu (Latin jazz)
Wednesday, Jun 20, 6 p.m.: Andre Thierry (zydeco with dance lessons included)
Sunday, June 24, 2 p.m.: The Nitecaps Blues Band (Blues/Rock)
Wednesday, June 27, 6 p.m.: Moonalice (American Roots/Folk)
