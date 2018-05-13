Free Concerts in Union Square: May, 2018

May is the month when Union Square sets up a stage for free public performances that will continue through September. The first of these concerts took place this past Wednesday, May 9; but the schedule only came to my attention the following Friday. These events do not really count as “concert experiences;” but they provide an opportunity to take in a wide diversity of styles, most of which have sufficient amplification equipment to deal with the ambient noise of the environment. Here is a basic summary of date, times, and performers for the remainder of this month; and, with any luck, I shall be able to start mining details soon provide for the needs of those seeking more specifics:
Sunday, May 13, 2 p.m.: Crosscut (Blues/Rock)
Wednesday, May 16, 6 p.m.: Stompy Jones (Swing/Blues)
Sunday, May 20, 2 p.m.: Manring, Kassin, and Burr: (improvising trio play both jazz and chamber music)
Wednesday, May 23, 6 p.m.: Moonalice (American roots and folk)
Sunday, May 27, 2 p.m.: Matt Jaffe (Indie/Rock)
Wednesday, May 30, 12:20 p.m.: The Alcatraz Islanders (Hawaiian/Jazz)
No comments:
Post a Comment